Celebrate Father's Day with a nice cool drink from the Xbox mini fridge, on sale at a huge discount right now

If you’re shopping for a Father’s Day gift that’s going to be perfect for your gamer dad, then these discounts on novelty gaming mini fridges are seriously worthy of your consideration.

The Xbox Series X mini fridge is currently on sale for just $39.94 (was $88) at Walmart which is a $48.06 saving that puts it under half price. With space for up to eight cans of drink and a dedicated snack drawer, it’s not only an effective statement about the fridge-like appearance of the Xbox Series X but a pretty practical gift too.

If you would prefer something a little smaller, you can also save on the Call of Duty: Warzone Gulag six-can mini fridge which is on sale for just $29.98 (was $39.98) at Walmart. It features green LED interior lights and an exterior graphic inspired by the game.

Finally, if you want to go considerably larger with your gaming fridge purchase you should take a look at the Xbox 3.2CF 1D fridge. While the cheaper models rely on fans for cooling, this is a proper mini fridge with a huge 91L capacity, removable shelves, space for beverages, and a bottom pullout tray. Unfortunately, this model isn’t discounted right now but it is available for $247 at Walmart.

Today's best gaming mini fridge deals

Xbox Series X mini fridge: was $88 now $39.94 at Walmart

This hefty $48.06 discount takes the Xbox Series X mini fridge down to below $40. It's an amusing dig at the fridge-like shape of the Xbox Series X and a great gift for any Xbox fans. UK price: Currys - £69.99

Call of Duty Warzone Gulag mini fridge: was $39.98 now $29.98 at Walmart

If you're after an even mini-er mini fridge, this six-can model is also on sale for $10 off. It boasts an interior LED and a Call of Duty design. Just be aware that it might struggle to fit some larger drink bottles due to its small size.

Not in the US but still craving something to provide you with a cold beverage? You can look for some Xbox mini fridge deals in your region below.