Black Ops 6 release times: when the game launches in your time zone

Black Ops 6 release times (Image credit: Activision) Black Ops 6 starts rolling out worldwide on October 24 at 9PM PT. Then, the game slowly goes live across each time zone, ending with Sydney on October 25 at 3PM AEDT. For the full info on the Black Ops 6 release time for your time zone, check out the sections below. If you're looking to get in as soon as possible, check out our Black Ops 6 preload guide.

Black Ops 6 release times start rolling out later today, beginning at 9AM PDT, allowing players to jump into the all-new campaign, multiplayer and other modes. It's all happening as a kind of rolling release, with the game going live at different times depending on your time zone. There's no Black Ops 6 early access this time around, either.

Depending on where you are in the world, you'll be able to get your hands on Black Ops 6 very soon indeed. From what we played of the beta, Black Ops 6 absolutely has a chance at ending up on our best FPS games list by the end of the year. The new Omnimovement mechanics are the star of the show, allowing you to dive in basically any direction while shooting. We'll have to see how the first season of content goes, but hopefully, this new Call of Duty game will be an impressive entry into the series.

To make sure you can jump into Black Ops 6 as early as possible, we've gathered together the Black Ops 6 release times for your timezone. We'll detail the Black Ops 6 release time for the US west coast, east coast, the UK, Europe, and Australia.

Black Ops 6 release times for PC

Black Ops 6 will launch on October 24 at 9PM PDT for PC players. Here's the Black Ops 6 release time in your time zone:

Los Angeles: October 24 at 9PM (PDT)

Mexico City: October 24 at 10PM (CST)

New York: October 25 at 12AM (EDT)

São Paulo: October 25 at 1AM (BRT)

London: October 25 at 5AM (BST)

Paris: October 25 at 6AM (CEST)

Johannesburg: October 25 at 6AM (SAST)

Dubai: October 25 at 8AM (GST)

Seoul: October 25 at 1PM (KST)

Tokyo: October 25 at 1PM (JST)

Sydney: October 25 at 3PM (AEDT)

Black Ops 6 release times for PlayStation and Xbox

The Black Ops 6 release time for PlayStation and Xbox is midnight local time (October 25). This means that you'll be able to jump in as soon as October 25 hits. Make sure to have the game preloaded if you can, as it's if a hefty file size.

Black Ops 6 Game Pass launch time

Black Ops 6 will launch on Xbox Game Pass at midnight local time. You'll need to have an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Console, or PC Game Pass subscription to be able to download the game. You can also preload it now if you're a Game Pass subscriber.

