Black Ops 6 preload and file size

If you're looking to play Black Ops 6 right when it launches on October 25, you'll want to have the game preloaded. This means knowing when the download goes live, and how big the file size is so you can make room. From what we played of the beta, Black Ops 6 certainly has a chance of ending up on our best FPS games list by the end of the year, so we'll certainly be preloading it as soon as possible.

Black Ops 6 is right around the corner, having already wowed players who jumped in to try out beta with its new movement mechanics and fast-paced combat. You'll be able to play on Game Pass this time as well, meaning that if you're a subscriber, you can jump in at no extra cost.

Here's everything you need to know about the Black Ops 6 preload, including when it goes live, as well as the file size on PC and consoles. We now have an exact time for when the preload goes live, so you can start clearing space for what is, predictably, quite a sizeable download.

The Black Ops 6 preload goes live on October 21 at 9AM PT / 12PM ET / 5PM BST on all platforms. You'll be able to download the whole package at this point, including Multiplayer, Campaign, and Zombies ahead of the game's launch on October 25. For specific launch times, check out the infographic embedded above.

Black Ops 6 file size

Black Ops 6's file size has now been revealed - but only for PC. According to the released PC Specs, which you can see embedded above, you'll need to save 102GB for the download. This will likely include Campaign, Multiplayer, and Zombies. You'll need to reserve extra space for Warzone. Once we hear about the file sizes on console, we'll update this section.

