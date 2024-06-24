Best Buy's massive member sale is live: spend $125 on video games, get $50 back

Best Buy just launched a massive week-long sale for its Best Buy Plus, and Best Buy Total members and gamers will love this exclusive offer. For a limited time, you can get a $50 Best Buy gift card when you spend $125 on video games.



This Best Buy member-exclusive deal includes video games, gaming memberships, and gaming gift cards. Any gaming products listed under the promo should count toward the $125 spending threshold before additional shipping and fees.

As per the fine print, the $50 gift card expires one month after you get it. In that sense, you should have an idea of $175 worth of gaming products to buy instead of just $125. If you don't have $175 worth of gaming products to buy right away, you can always "save" the money with gift cards for your platform of choice. That way, you can buy games whenever something of interest comes up instead of buying all at once just to reach $175.

Today’s best Best Buy gaming deal

Get a $50 gift card when you spend $125 at Best Buy:

Best Buy is currently offering Best Buy Plus and Total members a $50 gift card when they spend $125 on eligible gaming products, including video games, gaming memberships, and gaming gift cards. The $50 gift card expires in one month, so you should have at least $175 worth of gaming products in mind when you stock up. If you don't have that much, you could always save the rest in a gaming gift card to use for later.

Some games on sale include Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, Unicorn Overlord, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Street Fighter 6, Sonic Superstars, Grand Theft Auto 5, and It Takes Two. All of these games have their own claims to fame. Infinite Wealth and Unicorn Overlord are two highly-rated games and launched earlier this year. It Takes Two was The Game Awards' 2021 Game of the Year. The list goes on.

Unfortunately, you can't get the $50 gift card unless you have Best Buy Plus or Best Buy Total. You can still buy items on sale but won't get the gift card. Of course, you can sign up for a membership, but it'd be best to weigh how much the perks will benefit you before committing. The Best Buy Plus or Best Buy Total cost is $49.99/year and $179.99/year, respectively. That said, this deal alone is enough to compensate for the Best Buy Plus subscription fee. In addition to exclusive prices and access to sales, you get free 2-day shipping and a 60-day extended return window.

