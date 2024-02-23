Baldur's Gate 3 devs are working on a 'cross-platform plan for mod support' for release later this year

Larian Studios' director of publishing Michael Douse has taken to Twitter / X to announce that a "cross-platform plan for mod support" is in the works for Baldur's Gate 3, and is set to be released this year.

In a Tweet yesterday (February 22), Douse said: "We generally don't talk about things 'til they're ready, but as you may have read, we're making an exception. We've been working on a robust cross-platform plan for mod support to be released later in [the] year. We love our modding community and we want to support them."

In the tradition of highly acclaimed fantasy role-playing games (RPGs), Baldur's Gate 3 already has an impressive modding community. In our round-up of the best Baldur's Gate 3 mods, we scratched the surface of all the exciting ways you can adjust your game experience using home-grown content. However, installing mods can be time-consuming and fiddly, often requiring players to download special programs, script extenders, and mod launchers.

This plan for mod support would likely cut out a lot of the faff when it comes to modifying your Baldur's Gate 3 experience. What's more, mods are currently only available for PC users. This plan would allow users on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S to enjoy the range of mods for themselves, too, leveling the playing field.

Baldur's Gate 3 is a direct adaptation of world-renowned tabletop RPG Dungeons & Dragons (D&D), which is also famous for being highly moddable. The tradition of 'homebrew' content for D&D is as old as the game itself. By pledging to formally support modding, Larian Studios is following in the footsteps of a fantasy great, offering players a chance to curate their game experience.

From extra cosmetic options to brand-new classes, Baldur's Gate 3 already has a wide range of mods, all of which add to the RPG's already significant replayability. It'll be fantastic to see these mods become more widely available once official support arrives.

