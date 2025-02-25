Balatro is now available on Xbox Game Pass and its latest free update adds Assassin's Creed, Fallout, and Civilization crossovers

LocalThunk has released a new Balatro: Friends of Jimbo update

The latest collaboration update adds card skins themed after Assassin's Creed , Civilization 7 , Fallout , and more.

The award-winning poker roguelike is also now available on Xbox Game Pass

LocalThunk has unveiled the latest Balatro update for its Friends of Jimbo collaboration pack, which adds even more crossovers to the game.

The announcement comes from the latest ID@Xbox showcase, where the developer released the teaser trailer for Balatro Jimbo Pack 4, while also shadow-dropping the award-winning, poker roguelike on Xbox Game Pass.

From the trailer, we know that the free update adds new card skins themed after Assassin's Creed, Civilization 7, Fallout, Dead by Daylight, Rust, Slay the Princess, Bugsnax, and Critical Role.

All cards featured in the collaboration pack will have artwork based on fan-favorite characters from their respective games, like Fallout's Vault Boy and Dead by Daylight's The Trapper.

For the Assassin's Creed, in particular, players can expect to collect skins for some of the series' most iconic characters. These include Ezio Auditore da Firenze as the King of Spades card, Jacob Frye as the Jack of Spades, as well as Fujibayashi Naoe as the Queen of Spades, one of the playable protagonists from the upcoming Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Balatro - Friends of Jimbo (Pack 4) | Reveal Trailer - YouTube Watch On

This latest patch is the fourth update to Balatro's Friends of Jimbo collaboration pack. It was first released in August 2024 and added decks inspired by The Witcher, Vampire Survivors, Dave The Diver, and Among Us.

The crossover later saw card skins based on Cyberpunk 2077, Shovel Knight, Don't Starve, Divinity: Original Sin 2, Stardew Valley, Warframe, and more. It's unclear if LocalThunk has plans for even more updates, so we'll have to see what cards the sole developer has up his sleeve.

