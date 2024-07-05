Avoid Prime Day and snag the excellent official Seagate PS5 SSD for its lowest price in months

Finally, we have a PS5 SSD deal worth shouting about and just in time to avoid the 4th of July sales and Amazon Prime Day deals rush. If you've been waiting for a top-tier SSD to have a good discount then now is the time to strike.

Right now, you can get the officially licensed 1TB Seagate Game Drive NVMe SSD for $97 at Amazon (down from a lofty $134.99). This is the drive's lowest price since late February and brings it down to the same territory as budget brands' 1TB options. Getting something of this quality in that price category is a steal.

Save on a top PS5 SSD

Offering read and write speeds of up to 7,300 MB/s and 6000MB/s respectively, a bespoke heatsink, and Sony's sticker of approval all make for a great drive that'll be a boon to your PS5 setup. Remember, an SSD like this can run all PS5 and PS4 games directly so there's no transferring necessary.

Ahead of the Amazon Prime Day PS5 deals, this is about as good as it gets and is definitely a deal on a top SSD for PS5 to jump on if you want to avoid the rush or potential availability problems.

If you're looking to keep your options open ahead of Amazon Prime Day, or aren't in the US, then our below price-finding tech will dig up the latest and lowest prices on the Game Drive NVMe SSD as well as Seagate's excellent FireCuda 530 drive below to give you options.