At $50 off, this premium PlayStation headset has never been cheaper

We reported on a hefty discount on the PlayStation version of the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max this time last week but it's since come crashing down to an even more affordable price.

The Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max is now on sale for just $129.99 (was $179.99) at Amazon. That’s a pretty massive $50 discount and the lowest-ever price that we've seen at the retailer by a substantial $20 margin. If you want to get your hands on a wireless gaming headset that is compatible with PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, not to mention PC and Nintendo Switch, ahead of the Memorial Day sales rush then this is going to be your best bet.

Over in the UK, you can find the headset for just £122.56 (was £149.99) at Amazon. This £27 discount doesn't take it down to a new lowest-ever price, but it's still a solid enough saving that's worth considering if you're in the market for a new peripheral.

Today's best gaming headset deal

Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max: was $179.99 now $129.99 at Amazon

The Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max has fallen to a new lowest-ever price with this $50 discount. Beating out the previous lowest-ever rate by $20, this is the perfect way to pick up a premium PlayStation headset for less. In addition to PS5 and PS4, this headset is fully compatible with PC and Nintendo Switch. UK price: £122.56 - Amazon

We had a lot of good things to say about this headset in our highly positive Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max review. On top of highlighting the improvements made to compatibility and overall battery life compared to the previous version of the headset, we praised its impressive sound quality. With punchy bass, it's the perfect fit for first-person shooter (FPS) games. Although this is quite bulky headset, we also found that it was very comfortable to wear.

All of this comes with an excellent companion app, which allows you to tweak your headset settings on the go. It also offers a good selection of equalizer (EQ) presets or the option to tune your own personalised profile.

If you're currently outside of the US but still keen to get your hands on the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2, check out a range of offers in your region below.