As we approach perhaps the biggest and busiest three months in gaming in recent memory, Argos has just launched a huge gaming sale, featuring up to 30% off consoles, bundles, games, and accessories. Whether you're thinking of buying a PS5 to get ready for GTA 6, want to upgrade your setup with some new tech, or just pick up a new game for cheap, you can find it all in the 'Next Level Gaming' event.

• Browse the full Argos gaming sale

Unsurprisingly, with many potentially considering a console ahead of Rockstar's massive November release, Argos is pushing PS5 and Xbox Series X deals heavily in the sale. And while it's shy on straight-up discounts, you can save on extras when buying a console, including getting Marvel's Wolverine for £20, getting 30% off a charging station, or 25% off a stand.

Elsewhere, there are some great prices on several games and accessories. Discounts of up to 30% are available when you use the voucher codes 'GAMING10', 'GAMING20' or 'GAMING30'. Just check the red banners on individual products to see which code is eligible to use.

For example, you can get an official Microsoft Xbox Controller for £39.99 (was £49.99), Crimson Desert on PS5 for £39.19 (was £48.99), and Orbitals on Nintendo Switch for £31.49 (was £34.99).

There are dozens more offers on hardware, software, and accessories in the sale, so have a browse through the key categories below. I've also picked out a handful of standout deals I've spotted further down if you're looking for some inspiration.

My 7 best deals in the Argos gaming sale

Sony PlayStation 5 Slim + Marvel's Wolverine: was £629.98 now £589.99 at Argos The PS5 is the console I use the most and this Slim bundle at Argos is one of the best value options after recent price hikes. As well as a copy of Marvel's Wolverine for £20, this bundle has everything you need to get started, including a controller and all cables. This version also includes a disc drive, if that's important to you and you want to be able to play physical media. Read more Read less ▼

Nintendo Switch 2: £354.99 at Argos Deals on the Nintendo Switch 2 have disappeared recently, but here's a chance to get it for the best price in months. You can also throw in a game for £20, including big hitters like Cyberpunk 2077, Metroid Prime 4, Pokémon Pokopia, or Star Fox. Any one of those will be a great way to start your collection. Read more Read less ▼

Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller: was £49.99 now £39.99 at Argos You can use the code 'GAMING20' to get the official Xbox Wireless Controller for £39.99 at Argos. This well-loved and easy-to-use gamepad is compatible with most Bluetooth-enabled devices, such as Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles, PCs, tablets, and mobile phones. This is a good price to bite on, as I've only seen these controllers for £5 less in the past, and that hasn't happened in a long time. Read more Read less ▼

JBL Quantum 650: was £129.99 now £90.99 at Argos The JBL Quantum series is an impressive lineup of gaming headsets, and this is a solid deal for one of the mid-range options. You get 50mm carbon dynamic drivers for powerful audio quality, a detachable mic with excellent background noise filtering, a lightweight design to ensure comfortable gaming sessions, multi-compatibility, and all the handy customisation and sustainability features that Quantum gear is known for. Read more Read less ▼

8BitDo Retro Receiver for PS1 & PS2: was £19.99 now £17.49 at Argos This is a cool bit of kit that lets you use modern Bluetooth controllers on classic PS1 and PS2 consoles. I've dug out my old consoles recently and found that short cables and ageing tech meant the original controllers weren't the best to use. Being able to plug this in and use a current-day DualSense, Xbox controller, or any other compatible Bluetooth pad is a blessing. Read more Read less ▼