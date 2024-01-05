A dev has warned that the No Return mode of The Last of Us 2 Remastered is 'not recommended for weak hearts'

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered is set to release in a few weeks, and more information about what we can expect from the game is starting to come to the surface - including details on one of the game modes.

Del Walker, a senior character designer on The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered, took to Twitter to share some information on the game's No Return mode. This roguelike survival mode will test players to react to random encounters and carve their own path, but according to Walker, there's also a level of stress that accompanies this mode, which some players may be unprepared for.

"I don't think you guys are ready for just how STRESSFUL the survival mode is for our The Last of Us Remastered 2 title," he claimed before continuing, "Not recommended for weak hearts." Although this doesn't detail anything in particular about what to expect from the game mode, it's safe to assume that it'll keep you on the edge of your seat. The Tweet in full can be seen below:

I don't think you guys are ready for just how STRESSFUL the survive mode is for our #TLOU2remastered title. Not recommended for weak hearts https://t.co/g3G5pM3SFRJanuary 4, 2024 See more

The random encounters within the No Return mode are completely unique, so regardless of how familiar you are with The Last of Us Part 2, you ought to prepare for the worst at all times. After all, death is permanent, and one wrong decision will result in you restarting with another randomized set of scenarios and entirely new characters.

If you think you're brave enough, The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered will launch on PS5 on January 19, and we've got a handy pre-order guide to help you get ready for the escapade. This also leaves a little window to prepare for what could be an incredibly stressful gaming experience due to its survival mode, so there's still a chance you might make it out alive.

