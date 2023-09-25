A 23-year-old vampire RPG is coming back to life through Skryim, and Prague sets the scene

Redemption - Reawakened is an ambitious mod project destined to recreate the first Vampire: The Masquerade game 23 years after its release. Although updates on the project have felt relatively few and far between, its most recent update shows an entirely new look for Skyrim.

Set in Medieval Prague, the newest video update for the project walks you through the city, including a look at the exterior and interior of St. Vitus Cathedral, and a walk around the grounds to see twisted, muddy streets that you’d expect from a medieval city. We cross paths with a few NPCs and experience some of the voice-acting the mod will offer. The full video exploring Prague during the day, alongside a walk through the Silver Mines, can be seen below:

In addition to this, we also get a first look at the mines, which players with a keen eye will recognize the familiar layout of. After all, this is a mod for Skyrim rather than a remake of the original game, but that doesn’t mean they won’t still be fun to trek around.

Menus and loading screens have been completely overhauled too, alongside weapons and armor to help add to the immersion of the title. However, despite completely altering the game's appearance, there’s still a certain Skyrim edge that can’t be shaken - and this isn’t necessarily bad. Classic Skyrim hack-and-slash combat takes place over the traditional Vampire: The Masquerade Redemption combat, which helps make the experience more streamlined and engaging.

Although we don’t have a release date for this mod yet, and the project is very much still a work in progress, the best way to keep up to date with any exciting updates is to keep an eye on Galejro's YouTube and Twitter pages.

If you want to sink into a new adventure before this mod releases, you might want to turn your attention to the best RPGs. However, the best single-player games might also be of interest, alongside the best story games for a more narrative-driven adventure.