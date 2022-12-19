Signalis uses its horror inspirations to make something truly unique

Dashing through the blood-drenched corridors of Signalis, populated almost exclusively by horrifically mutated androids, is a uniquely thrilling rush – but one that’s left me mentally drained. Still several doors away from the safety of a save room, I pause and hang on the inventory screen for a few minutes. Its soft glow and gentle humming nostalgically emulates a CRT display. It’s then I realize I’m taking comfort in a menu of all things. This, incidentally, was the moment I knew Signalis was special.

Signalis is vintage survival horror, combining the strict resource management of classic Resident Evil with the trauma-fueled horror of Silent Hill. We’ve also got some David Lynch-esque surrealism and 90s sci-fi anime aesthetics sprinkled in for good measure.

I expected Sonic Frontiers or Xenoblade Chronicles 3 would be my standout games from this year, but Signalis has managed to usurp their place in my favorites list and it's for a very good reason.

The King in Yellow

(Image credit: Humble Games)

Signalis sank its rusty, robotic hooks into me quickly thanks to its intentionally disorienting setup. We awaken from a cryo pod aboard a crashed ship as Elster, an android (or Replika) whose memories are scattered. All she knows is that she has to find her partner, a photo of whom she carries with her.

Signalis makes its narrative intentions clear early in the game after Elster (named for the literal reading of her factory designation: LSTR) squeezes through a crawlspace to find herself in a compact office. On the desk sits a copy of The King in Yellow – something that sent chills down my spine the moment I recognized its iconic cover.

The book is a collection of short horror stories published in 1895. As the characters come across a play of the book’s namesake, reading the text sends them mad. It’s a hugely influential book, inspiring writers like HP Lovecraft and, more recently, the creators of True Detective. What it’s doing laying in one of Signalis’ first rooms is an unsettling question, but one that brilliantly foreshadows Elster’s search for the truth.

(Image credit: Humble Games)

An unsettling cutscene separates our arrival in the main facility and Elster’s reading of the book, so we’re made unsure as to when both events took place. It’s a borderline hallucinogenic scene that shows Elster’s face melting away, revealing her android shell, interspersed with aggressive cuts to her scattered memories.

As Elster explores the school-like complex built to train Replikas like herself, the narrative becomes more disjointed. She discovers an infection has overrun the facility, transforming its Replika inhabitants into mindless creatures not dissimilar in appearance to Silent Hill’s iconic nurses.

Other survivors inhabit the facility, most of whom are on similarly traumatic journeys. Elster is very much the main focus, though. One file you can find in Signalis is a literal dossier on her unit type; Elster isn’t built for combat, but she’s programmed to adapt and survive in extremely dangerous environments. This ties perfectly into one of Signalis’ best features: inventory and resource management.

Tight corridors, tighter pockets

(Image credit: Humble Games)

Due to strict guidelines, Replikas aren’t allowed to carry more than six items on their person at any one time. That’s hard-wired into Elster’s programming, meaning it’s something she still abides by despite the facility falling into disarray.

That means from start to finish, six items is your limit. That includes weapons, ammo, recovery, keys, and plot crucial items that’ll help you progress. Signalis laughs in the face of inventory upgrades. Instead, you’ll be making liberal use of the item storage boxes found in every save room.

That tight six-item cap will probably be the deciding factor in how much you enjoy Signalis, though I want to stress that while strict, it never once felt like a chore to manage my inventory. It’s partly why I love Signalis so much; like a holiday suitcase, you’ll spend a lot of time packing your inventory to be as efficient as possible.

(Image credit: Humble Games)

For me, that usually meant carrying my workhorse pistol, some ammo, a key, a puzzle item or two, and – hopefully – a free slot to pick up any ammo or support items I come across on my next bout of exploration. More powerful weapons like the shotgun and rifle I did my best to save for Signalis’ pulse-pounding boss encounters, or for particularly enemy-infested hallways.

You’re also encouraged to memorize where useful items are placed, so you can afford the possibility of picking them up in an emergency pinch. No room for that pack of revolver ammo? Keep a mental note to make room for it on your next pass through the area.

Even better, Signalis is more than happy to throw a few spanners in the works. Like in the Resident Evil remake, dispatched enemies won’t stay that way forever. To keep a foe down permanently, you’ll need to burn the corpse with a stick of thermite, or shoot them with a flare round. Both resources are incredibly rare, making choosing which enemies to rid yourself of forever another crucial decision.

Wake up

(Image credit: Humble Games)

Signalis is an unforgettable survival horror experience. Its grimy, low-poly aesthetic is wonderfully unique, mixing Metal Gear Solid-esque character models with detailed pre-rendered backgrounds. The game’s look perfectly complements its strange, compelling narrative style.

We’re never quite sure of the order of events that befell Signalis’ galaxy-spanning setting. Hell, we’re certainly never sure how much we can trust any given character, including Elster herself. The only certainty is that something deeply eldritch has taken hold in Signalis’ universe, and our protagonist’s desire to push through the eye of the storm is relatable and heartfelt.

Signalis is one of the most fun, fascinating survival horror games I’ve ever played, and attempting to get all the endings on repeat playthroughs is worth it to piece together the game’s sprawling, ambitious plot.

For a game largely developed by the two-person Rose Engine team, it’s an astonishingly impressive feat. And given its availability on Xbox Game Pass, Signalis is extremely easy for me to recommend to anyone even remotely interested in playing through a masterclass of survival horror.