FlexClip is one of the best online video editing tools. Here’s why

Editing videos on your computer or laptop often requires a very powerful and costly machine. The cost of the premium and compatible software is yet another limitation.

This is where the FlexClip video editor (opens in new tab) comes in handy. It is one of the most powerful video editing tools that is platform-agnostic and can help you edit videos professionally. This handy tool can be accessed via a browser and allows you to edit videos directly online. Moreover, since the entire activity is online, FlexClip doesn’t eat up any additional space for junk files and lets you save the progress anytime.

Apart from letting you edit videos online, FlexClip also comes in with a massive content library that has royalty-free stock assets that can be used to make videos more impressive. FlexClip has got you covered with thousands of video templates to choose from if you're a beginner and do not have any idea about video editing.

FlexClip Video Editor features

FlexClip is a feature-rich online application that allows users to create unique social media-worthy videos. It has a lot of exciting and beautiful video templates that are available exclusively to FlexClip users.

It offers users two modes to choose from – Timeline mode and Storyboard mode. Both modes can be used to create videos in the most popularly used aspect ratios like 16:9, 9:16, 1:1, 4:5 and 21:9.

While the storyboard tool is ideal for people who want an easy-to-use interface that lets them edit and create stunning videos quickly, the timeline is suited for people who want more control over different aspects of the video, like music, video track and more.

(Image credit: FlexClip)

Easy-to-use video Editing Interface

(Image credit: FlexClip)

FlexClip’s intuitive user interface makes video editing an enjoyable task. The fluid and responsive interface let you upload your video, choose from various resources, snip/add videos, select templates and more without any hassles.

FlexClip is an extremely easy-to-use and easy-to-master video editor that doesn’t require technical skills to create videos. Yet if you need help, there is a Learn section with various guides to help you with tips related to video editing online.

Rich asset library

(Image credit: FlexClip)

FlexClip’s online video editor comes with one of the richest libraries of assets, including stock videos and photos. These royalty-free assets can be used to enhance the video or help you create an impactful video without any additional costs.

Additional built-in features

FlexClip has exciting and handy features like a background eraser which identifies the subject from the background and removes only the unwanted part of an image. Once done, the image can be easily used in the video.

FlexClip is a beneficial solution for solopreneurs and content creators, allowing users to make videos for up to 30 minutes. At the same time, the free account has one minute cap.

FlexClip also doubles up as a recorder as well. It has a built-in screen recorder (opens in new tab) and allows you to add a voiceover. This comes in handy if you make explainer videos.

FlexClip Plans and prices

Unlike other software, FlexClip is extremely easy on your pocket. It comes with a free tier that can let you create unlimited videos of one minute in length. The free version supports up to 480p resolution and offers a watermark-free output.

There are three paid plans Basic, Plus and Business Plan, each costing $9.99, $19.99 and $29.99 per month. The Basic Plan increases the limit to 3 minutes for each video, 720p HD resolution and access to premium editing features.

The Plus plan offers you access to premium edition features, additional stock assets, and many other features. At the same time, the Business plan entitles you to premium editing features, marketing options, unlimited stock media, and more.

Final verdict

In a word, FlexClip is a simplistic tool that's ideal for short videos and social media assets. FlexClip's clean and simple interface grants you full control over your video editing process. With tons of customizable dynamic vector elements and video templates available, FlexClip enables you to create compelling video content without any learning curve.