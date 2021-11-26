Yes, you can still buy Adobe products on a disc featuring 40% off an Elements bundle

If you own a PC or a Mac with a disc drive, Adobe has a reason for you to keep that machine going in 2021.

While Adobe has been showcasing savings of up to 39% of Creative Cloud which ends later today, Amazon has brought out a deal with 40% off an Elements bundle... on a disc for £89.99.

With other Black Friday deals from Amazon that are being updated across the weekend, this isn't a deal to scoff at. These are 'lite' versions for enthusiasts that allows you to edit photos and videos with less powerful tools than the other apps offer.

It's a perfect deal if you don't feel like paying for the Creative Cloud plan, which includes all of Adobe's apps in one package. Here, you only get the two apps, on a disc, forever.

Adobe Elements disc deal at Amazon

Adobe Photoshop Elements & Premiere Elements Disk Version: $149.99 Adobe Photoshop Elements & Premiere Elements Disk Version: $149.99 $89.99 at Amazon

Save 40% - For a one-off fee you get the full version of Photoshop Elements for a cheaper price, but on a disc. You can advantage of the new features out now, such as better .RAW support, native M1 Mac support and more.

Why pay for an Adobe's Elements bundle on a disc?

If you're holding off from an upgrade to the reliable computer that's been in your office for the last few years, Adobe's idea of keeping the CD-ROM drive alive is a welcome one.

While we're in an age where subscriptions and app stores are everywhere, being able to use the latest version of Photoshop and Premiere Elements in 2021 is a strange prospect, but it does save you from signing up to a plan every year.

While we can't see the price of this Elements bundle dropping much further over Black Friday and Cyber Monday, we'd recommend signing up to one of the Adobe plans that best suits you before they end on December 14.

