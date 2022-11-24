This PS5 Black Friday deal drops a superb 1TB SSD to its lowest price ever

This PS5 Black Friday deal is for you if you've been looking to seriously boost your console's storage capacity.
Black Friday deals have been excellent all around this year, and that goes for Black Friday PS5 deals, too. Especially when they're as good as this discount on the WD_BLACK 1TB SN850X NVMe SSD, which has dropped to just $109.99 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. That's a huge $70 saving off of retail price, and a historic low for the high-end SSD.
While this PS5 Black Friday deal isn't quite as strong in the UK, buyers there can grab the WD_Black 1TB SN850X NVMe SSD for £138 (opens in new tab) from Box. That's still a solid saving, but the storage device has seen better discounts in prior months. Still, it's a great deal if you're looking to bolster the relatively meager 625GB of usable storage on your PS5.
And fear not, both deals include a heatsink already fitted, meaning you just need to slot it into your PS5 for it to function. Not sure how? Check out our guide on how to install a PS5 SSD.
(Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for deals in your region).
Today's best PS5 Black Friday SSD deal (US)
WD_BLACK 1TB SN850X NVMe SSD: was
$179.99 now $109.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $70 - Western Digital excellent current-gen SSD stacks an extra 1TB of storage on top of the PS5's 625GB. Games installed on the SSD will also load faster, thanks to a high read speed of 7,300MB/s, an improvement over the SN850.
Today's best PS5 Black Friday SSD deal (UK)
WD_BLACK 1TB SN850X NVMe SSD: was
£197 now £138 at Box (opens in new tab)
Save £59 - The discount isn't quite as strong in the UK, but this deal also includes a heatsink pre-installed for the stellar NVMe SSD. PS5 gamers eager to increase their storage capacity should still check out this deal.
This PS5 Black Friday deal isn't to be missed, especially if you're tired of constantly deleting the best PS5 games on your console to make room for new ones. Rest assured, though, that Western Digital's products are among the best PS5 SSDs you can buy. Plus, their 'plug and play' nature makes them blissfully easy to install.
More PS5 Black Friday SSD deals
Scroll down for more Black Friday deals in the US and UK.
More US Black Friday deals
- Amazon: 50% off TVs, AirPods, clothing & toys (opens in new tab)
- Apple AirPods Pro 2: down to $199 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Best Buy: up to $700 off TVs, laptops & iPads (opens in new tab)
- Cheap TVs: $79.99 smart TVs from Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- Christmas trees: prices starting at $38.99 (opens in new tab)
- Dell: laptops from $299.99 (opens in new tab)
- Dyson vacuums: $150 off cordless vacs (opens in new tab)
- Gifts ideas: 40% off holiday gifts from Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Home Depot: 50% off tools & appliances (opens in new tab)
- Lowe's: $750 off appliances, decor & tools (opens in new tab)
- Macy's: coats, sweaters & boots from $10 (opens in new tab)
- Overstock: 70% off decor and furniture (opens in new tab)
- Nectar: up to $500 off mattresses + free gifts (opens in new tab)
- Nordstrom: 50% off UGG, Nike & North Face (opens in new tab)
- Samsung: $2,500 off TVs & appliances (opens in new tab)
- Sephora: 50% off makeup, perfume & gifts (opens in new tab)
- Target: 45% off toys, TVs, Keurig & more (opens in new tab)
- Toys: 50% off best-selling toys at Walmart (opens in new tab)
- Ulta: up to 50% off makeup, hair & perfume (opens in new tab)
- Verizon: get the iPhone 14 Pro for free (opens in new tab)
- Walmart: 60% off toys, TVs, vacuums & laptops (opens in new tab)
- Wayfair: up to 80% off sitewide, + free shipping (opens in new tab)
More UK Black Friday deals
- Amazon: up to 60% off TVs, laptops, and more (opens in new tab)
- Adidas: up to 50% off trainers and clothing (opens in new tab)
- AO: deals on appliances, headphones and TVs (opens in new tab)
- Argos: up to 1/3 off toys and big TV deals (opens in new tab)
- Boots: half-price fragrances and make-up (opens in new tab)
- Box: up to £1,000 off TVs, laptops and PCs (opens in new tab)
- Currys: 40% off TVs, laptops and vacuums (opens in new tab)
- Dell: up to 45% off laptops and desktops (opens in new tab)
- Dyson: save £100 on the Dyson Cyclone V10 (opens in new tab)
- EE: up to £300 gift card with select phones (opens in new tab)
- Game: PlayStation and Xbox games from £4.99 (opens in new tab)
- John Lewis: up to £400 off TVs and appliances (opens in new tab)
- Lego: 25% off dozens of sets (opens in new tab)
- Ninja: save up to £90 on air fryers and pans (opens in new tab)
- Peloton: up to £500 off (opens in new tab)
- Reebok: up to 50% off sitewide (opens in new tab)
- Samsung: up to £250 off phones and tablets (opens in new tab)
- Shark: up to £220 off cordless vacuum cleaners (opens in new tab)
- Sonos: 20% off portable speakers and soundbars (opens in new tab)
- Very: offers on TVs, Lego and fashion (opens in new tab)
- Virgin: broadband deals from £25 per month (opens in new tab)
- Wayfair: furniture, lighting and mattress deals (opens in new tab)