This PS5 Black Friday deal drops a superb 1TB SSD to its lowest price ever

This PS5 Black Friday deal is for you if you've been looking to seriously boost your console's storage capacity.

Black Friday deals have been excellent all around this year, and that goes for Black Friday PS5 deals, too. Especially when they're as good as this discount on the WD_BLACK 1TB SN850X NVMe SSD, which has dropped to just $109.99 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. That's a huge $70 saving off of retail price, and a historic low for the high-end SSD.



While this PS5 Black Friday deal isn't quite as strong in the UK, buyers there can grab the WD_Black 1TB SN850X NVMe SSD for £138 (opens in new tab) from Box. That's still a solid saving, but the storage device has seen better discounts in prior months. Still, it's a great deal if you're looking to bolster the relatively meager 625GB of usable storage on your PS5.

And fear not, both deals include a heatsink already fitted, meaning you just need to slot it into your PS5 for it to function. Not sure how? Check out our guide on how to install a PS5 SSD.

(Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Today's best PS5 Black Friday SSD deal (US)

(opens in new tab) WD_BLACK 1TB SN850X NVMe SSD: was $179.99 now $109.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $70 - Western Digital excellent current-gen SSD stacks an extra 1TB of storage on top of the PS5's 625GB. Games installed on the SSD will also load faster, thanks to a high read speed of 7,300MB/s, an improvement over the SN850.

Today's best PS5 Black Friday SSD deal (UK)

(opens in new tab) WD_BLACK 1TB SN850X NVMe SSD: was £197 now £138 at Box (opens in new tab)

Save £59 - The discount isn't quite as strong in the UK, but this deal also includes a heatsink pre-installed for the stellar NVMe SSD. PS5 gamers eager to increase their storage capacity should still check out this deal.

This PS5 Black Friday deal isn't to be missed, especially if you're tired of constantly deleting the best PS5 games on your console to make room for new ones. Rest assured, though, that Western Digital's products are among the best PS5 SSDs you can buy. Plus, their 'plug and play' nature makes them blissfully easy to install.

