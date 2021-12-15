This limited-time deal on printer ink and toner is not to be missed

Printer supplies have become extremely expensive in recent years, which means excellent deals on ink and toner are difficult to come by.

This is especially tough on remote workers, many of whom have to take the hit on both the hardware and supplies themselves, with office printers no longer readily accessible.

Thankfully, online retailer 4inkjets is currently offering 20% off LD-brank ink and toner until December 17, with free shipping to boot. Just use coupon code 4INKSEMI at checkout.

Why is this a great deal?

4inkjets already offered some of the most reasonably-priced printer ink on the market, but this deal will help you secure even greater savings, especially with the addition of free shipping.

The company offers supplies that are compatible with all the major brands, such as Epson, HP, Canon, Lexmark, Xerox and more. Whether you run an inkjet printer, laser printer, or all-in-one printer, you're bound to find something that suits your needs.

With holiday sales still in full flow, you might be able to nab yourself a deal on new printer hardware too. And if you have your eyes on a specific model, now could be a good time to stock up on ink.

Remember, this limited-time sale only lasts until December 17, so act fast.