This leading tax preparation software is available at a big discount

The dreaded tax return deadline is enough to give anyone nightmares, but that doesn't have to be the case.

Tax preparation software TaxSlayer can help you nail your taxes with ease, so you can maximize your refund. It promises up-to-date tax calculations that are 100% accurate and also gives you the option to deduct the cost of the service from your federal tax refund.

Exclusively for readers of TechRadar Pro, TaxSlayer is offering a 35% discount this February. You'll have to hurry, though, because the offer is valid for a limited time and only applies to federal tax returns e-filed by April 15, 2021 at 23:59 EST.

The Classic plan is now available for a mere $11.05 (down from $17) and covers all forms and schedules needed to report all income types and deduct expenses such as property taxes and mortgage interest.

The service offers a helping hand with all elements of the process, from preparing and filing federal tax returns, to identifying all tax breaks to ensure users get every possible dollar back.

Why is this a great deal?

With 50 years of experience helping people to "slay" their taxes, this provider offers a quick and hassle-free way to file your return and will also ensure you remain in line with any tax law changes.

Other benefits include IRS inquiry assistance, tax filing for all situations with no forced upgrades or form restrictions and fast filing with the previous year’s tax information. Users can also take advantage of free phone and email support at any time.