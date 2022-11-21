These Nintendo Switch game deals are among the cheapest ever this Black Friday

Black Friday is arguably the best time of year to bolster your collection of Nintendo Switch games, and it's definitely the time we see the largest volume of deals go live.

Thankfully, Black Friday 2022 hasn't disappointed on that front. The sales period has discounted many of the best Nintendo Switch games to under $40 / £40. So if you want to expand your Nintendo Switch library, now's the time. (Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for deals in your region).

From Animal Crossing New Horizons to Sonic Frontiers, Amazon is currently packed with Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals that are perfect for the Holiday season. Whether you're buying for yourself or someone else as a gift, you'll save a good amount of cash with the following deals.

Today's best Black Friday Nintendo Switch game deals (US)

(opens in new tab) Sonic Frontiers: was $59.99 now $29.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 50% - Sonic Frontiers hasn't been out a month, and it's already seeing a massive half-off discount at Amazon. But don't let that deter you from the game's quality. In our review, we lauded Sonic Frontiers as the best the series has been in years.



Read our full Sonic Frontiers review (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Animal Crossing New Horizons: was $59.99 now $39 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 35% - Got a hankering for a tropical island life as the weather dips ever colder? Animal Crossing New Horizons whisks you away to your very own island village, where you can completely customize its look and build up a house and a respectable museum collection of bugs, fish and fossils. It's a perfect wind-down game for the holidays that'll have you visiting every day.



Read our full Animal Crossing New Horizons review (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga: was $59.99 now $35 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 42% - The Skywalker Saga is a massive undertaking, featuring all nine mainline Star Wars movies condensed into Lego stage form. That means there's bags of content to play through and hundreds of Star Wars-themed minifigures to unlock and play as.

(opens in new tab) Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles: was $59.99 now $39 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 35% - The hit anime returns as a Nintendo Switch fighting game. Featuring iconic series characters and a gorgeous cel-shaded visual style that matches the show beat for beat. Demon Slayer fans will be more than pleased with this faithful iteration.

(opens in new tab) NBA 2K23: was $59.99 now $29 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 52% - The latest in 2K's basketball franchise further refines the series' gameplay and introduces all-new features to the popular MyTeam and MyPlayer modes. Whether you're in it for competitive online multiplayer or a suite of offline single-player modes, NBA 2K23 is a feature-rich sports game that ball fans will dig.

(opens in new tab) No Man's Sky: was $59.99 now $39 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 35% - Hello Games' spacefaring adventure has come a long way since its 2016 launch, and the surprisingly great Nintendo Switch port is no exception. The devs are updating the game to this day, meaning every few months, there's a bevy of new content to check out. If you've got a hankering for space-based wanderlust, then it's well worth checking out. Read our full No Man's Sky impressions (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Hot Wheels Unleashed: was $49.99 now $19.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 60% - Simply one of the best Hot Wheels games of all time and a fantastic racer in its own right, Hot Wheels Unleashed crams a metric ton of collectible cars that can be raced on loads of creative tracks. There's so much content in Unleashed that fans, both young and old, will have a blast playing through the game while collecting iconic Hot Wheels vehicles.

Today's best Black Friday Nintendo Switch game deals (UK)

(opens in new tab) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: was £49.99 now £36.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 26% - The best-selling game on Nintendo Switch and rightly so. Mario Kart 8 is the best in the series and one of the best racers of all time, period. Packed with tracks and racers, there's no end to the kart-racing fun in Mario Kart 8, especially when you take your skills online.

(opens in new tab) Nintendo Switch Sports: was £39.99 now £29.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 25% - The successor to the Wii pack-in megahit doesn't disappoint. With six sports available including Soccer, Tennis and Bowling, Nintendo Switch Sports looks gorgeous, plays great and has a brilliantly moreish gameplay loop where you compete with others to unlock fun cosmetics. Oh, and golf is being added soon, too.

(opens in new tab) Splatoon 3: was £49.99 now £36.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 26% - Splatoon 3's enjoying a fantastic Amazon discount right now, despite only being out for a couple of months. Nintendo's creative online shooter is addictive as ever, bringing new maps, weapon types and a whole new campaign to chow through. Read our full Splatoon 3 review (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Kirby and the Forgotten Land: was £49.99 now £36.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 26% - Kirby's first 3D outing is one of his best games to date. Featuring utterly stunning visuals that really pop on the Nintendo Switch OLED, Forgotten Land is an endlessly fun platformer with loads of extra content.

(opens in new tab) Animal Crossing New Horizons: was £49.99 now £36.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 26% - New Horizons is enjoying a similarly great discount in the UK. It's absolutely one of the coziest games around, and a perfect fit for the Holidays if you fancy winding down with a low-stakes, relaxing good time.

(opens in new tab) Sonic Frontiers: was £54.99 now £32.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 40% - Sonic Frontiers is also on sale in the UK, and the discount here is almost as good as in the US. Sonic hasn't been this good for a long time, and while the Switch port could be better, it's still a fantastically fun time blasting through the Starfall Islands at Mach 1 speed.

(opens in new tab) Temtem: was £39.99 now £24.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 38% - Don't be fooled by Temtem's clear inspirations; it's more than happy to do its own thing and does it well. One of the most ambitious indies of the past year, Temtem is a wonderful fit for Nintendo Switch's portable mode and even lets you battle online with friends.

(opens in new tab) FIFA 23 Legacy Edition: was £34.99 now £25 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 29% - While certainly not up to the quality of its current-gen counterparts, FIFA 23 Legacy Edition is good for a kickabout on the go, featuring all the teams you could possibly ask for, and FIFA's always-involving Career mode that'll sap away hours of your playtime. Read our full FIFA 23 review (opens in new tab)

Whether you're in the US or the UK, there's some absolutely fantastic deals on Nintendo Switch games during the Black Friday sales period. However, these discounts are so impressive that stocks will likely not last throughout the entire sales event. So if you've got your eye on a bargain, it's best to act soon.

Nintendo's managed to offer deals on games of all kinds this year. Whether you're after something laid back like Animal Crossing New Horizons, or something that showcases the Nintendo Switch OLED's fantastic screen like Kirby and the Forgotten Land, there's a Black Friday Nintendo Switch deal here for you.

More Black Friday Nintendo Switch game deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for Nintendo Switch games from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

More Black Friday deals