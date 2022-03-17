The Elite Controller is now back down to its lowest-ever price in this epic Xbox deal

Microsoft's fantastic Elite controller has dropped back down to its record lowest-ever price once again in this tempting Xbox deal.



You can pick up the Xbox Elite Series 2 controller for just $139.95 (down from $179.99) at Amazon. That's a saving of $40, which is the type of massive discount we'd expect to see during Black Friday 2022. (Not in the UK? Scroll down to see the best Storage Expansion Card deals where you are.)

If you're the type of gamer who loves playing competitive shooters online, or simply want more customization options like the ability to adjust the analog stick tension or swap out the sticks, the Xbox Elite Series 2 controller is for you.

Microsoft's premium pad includes a rechargeable battery, a textured grip, removable back paddles, and two types of D-Pad to choose from. You can also reduce the travel of the triggers, allowing you to fire your weapons quicker in games like Call of Duty: Warzone and Halo Infinite.

Today's best Xbox deal:

Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller: $179.99 $139.95 at Amazon

Save $40 - The Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller is back down to a record low price. If you want to own the best controller for Microsoft's console, now's your chance, so don't miss this great Xbox deal.

While it still remains a luxury purchase, the Xbox Elite controller is generally considered to be one of the best controllers available. It's extremely comfortable in hand and has a pleasing range of customizability options. It's also fully compatible with the full range of Xbox consoles – including both the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One – as well as PC and mobile devices via Bluetooth.

Discounts are rare on the Xbox Elite Controller Series 2, with most deals only knocking about $10 or less of the pricey pad. This price cut then shouldn't be sniffed at, and likely won't be beaten for quite some time.

Want to learn more about the Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 and why it's worth buying? Read our full review here.

