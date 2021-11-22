Start your engines with 38% off a Nintendo Switch bundle at Walmart for Black Friday

While we wait for other Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals to begin, Walmart has already fired the starting gun, with a significant saving off a Nintendo Switch and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle.

November 26 is when the rest of the Black Friday deals will begin this year. You'll see some deals in the run-up to the event, but the very best deals are likely to be reserved for the day itself. However, as for Nintendo's Switch OLED and Switch Lite consoles, customers have been waiting for some significant deals in the run-up to Christmas.

There have already been some big savings on Nintendo Switch games that we've made a guide for, but if you want a console just for the odd multiplayer game, this could be the bundle for you.

Nintendo has been busy this year, launching the Nintendo Switch OLED alongside an expansion pass to the Switch Online service, that introduces N64 and SEGA Genesis games. But some users were hoping for a bigger upgrade for the OLED apart from a different display and a better stand.

However, Nintendo does things differently compared to Sony and Microsoft. It's always about the games, first and foremost. It's how users can play amongst each other and enjoy the games that are available in different ways. It's why a bundle like this from Walmart is an alluring deal, especially if you're buying it for someone who's never had a Switch before.

If you've been waiting for the right time to purchase a Nintendo Switch Black Friday deal for you or as a Christmas present, that time is now.

(Not in the US? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Black Friday Nintendo Switch deal at Walmart

Nintendo Switch & Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle: $479.99 Nintendo Switch & Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle: $479.99 $299.99 at Walmart

Save $180 - While this isn't the Lite or OLED model, you still get the same library of games as the other Switch models. With Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, you'll already have a great game to carry around with you, especially with $180 off.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is a game that first came out on Nintendo's previous console, the Wii U back in 2012.

What makes this 'Deluxe', is more tracks for multiplayer mode, a higher framerate and a higher resolution when the Switch is docked to a TV.

Since the release of Deluxe in 2017, it's still a big seller, showcasing just what makes Mario Kart fun after all these years, since its debut on the Super Nintendo in 1992.

We've made a guide of some tips and tricks to prepare yourself, just in case you need a heads up on some red shell guidance.

More Nintendo Switch deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for Nintendo Switch deals from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

More early Black Friday deals