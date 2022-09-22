One of Dell's best business laptops is nearly half off now

What is it?

The Vostro 5620 laptop is a 16-inch, 16:10 aspect ratio Windows 11 machine that boasts the latest and greatest 12th Generation Intel i7 processor, 16GB of DDR4 memory, and 512 GB M.2 SSD Storage. All for a reasonable price, making it an excellent pick for those needing a remote working device.

What makes it special and why should I buy it?

Thanks to the high-end 12th generation i7, this laptop is powerful enough to tackle tasks from complex spreadsheets to text editing, browser work, and more. Compared to other laptops in its class, the Vostro 5620 has terrific battery life and power, partially thanks to the 12-Core and 16-thread design, boosting efficiency and performance. Instead of choosing to include only two Thunderbolt ports, like many newer laptops, they integrated a USB-C port, an HDMI port, an SD card slot, an ethernet port, a headphone jack, and two USB-A ports, allowing maximum connectivity without needing an adapter or hub.

Dell's design of a 16:10 aspect ratio display rather than the familiar 16:9 allows for more vertical space, making more text visible on a long-form piece, more rows in a spreadsheet, and more content on screen at any given time.

How much does it cost?

Right now, Dell's Semi-Annual Sale takes 44% off of the standard price (opens in new tab) of $1,855.71, meaning it's a massive $806.71 off the model with the upgraded i7 Processor, NVIDIA GeForce graphics card, 16GB DDR4 Memory, and 512 GB SSD storage. After free shipping and estimated taxes, the total comes out to $1,113.09.

What else should we know?

Dell laptops are notorious for being a phenomenal laptop brand when it comes to durability and overall performance. The Dell Vostro 5620 is no exception. It has many ports, and thanks to its two DDR4 RAM slots, there is room to expand the internal memory. It also has a good battery life and quality build that will withstand everyday wear and tear without being easily damaged.

Any cons?

The one downside of this laptop is that the computer heats up a noticeable amount due to an underwhelming cooling system after long hours of strenuous work, gaming, or other high-powered programs.