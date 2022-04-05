Looking for a PS5 SSD deal? The WD Black SN850 is almost 50% off

If you’re looking for a great PS5 SSD deal right now, you can save almost 50% on the WD Black SN850 SSD, which is perfect for those looking to expand their PlayStation 5 storage.

When it comes to NVMe SSDs, the WD Black SN850 SSD series are some of the best you can buy. It’s good news, then, that two capacity versions of the drive are on sale, with the 1TB model just £139.99 (opens in new tab) (£255 for 2TB (opens in new tab)) and $167.57 (opens in new tab) and $295 (opens in new tab) respectively if you’re living in the US – the lowest price we've seen in the States.

Reaching high read speeds of up to 7000MB/s, WD Black’s SN850 is a second-gen PCIe 4.0 SSD and a high-end choice. Pre-equipped with a heatsink, you can play without any overheating concerns on PC and PS5, and its dimensions mean it'll fit perfectly in the PS5's SSD bay.

1TB of storage doesn’t always get you particularly far these days, though. Games have been increasing in size for a long time, the worst offenders like Red Dead Redemption 2 and Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) coming in at 105GB and 175GB respectively on PS4. If you’re playing on PS5, only 664GB of the console’s SSD space is actually usable, meaning it can fill up quickly.

If you’re after more storage for your PS4 games, that’s easier and cheaper to achieve thanks to support for standard external HDDs. However, you can only play PS5 games from the console's internal SSD drives, so bear that in mind.

Today's best PS5 SSD deals:

(opens in new tab) WD BLACK SN850 1TB SSD with heatsink: $279.99 $167.57 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $112.42 - As far as US prices go, this is one of the cheapest deals we’ve seen for the WD Black SN850 at 40% off. It’s fast, comes with a heatsink, and matches Sony’s internal SSD requirements. So, if you’re after a PS5 storage expansion or for your PC, we’d recommend it. Finally, the 2TB option (opens in new tab) is also reduced from $549.99 to $295, offering a slightly higher discount of 46% off.

Today's best PS5 SSD deals (UK):

(opens in new tab) WD Black SN850 1TB SSD with heatsink: £257.99 £139.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £118.00 - For UK prices, this is one of the best deals going for an internal SSD with a heatsink, and there's a slightly higher discount than in the US at 46% off. This isn’t the least expensive option you could go for, but it’s one of the cheapest deals we’ve spotted for a WD Black SN850. It’s super fast and matches Sony’s internal SSD requirements. Much like the US choice, you’ve also got the 2TB option (opens in new tab), down from £500.99 to £254.99, marking a 49% reduction.

If this PS5 SSD deal doesn’t take your fancy, you can also find the Crucial P5 Plus 1TB (opens in new tab) at 36% off for £99.98 on Amazon UK but crucially, that doesn’t include a built-in heatsink, something Sony strongly recommends for effective heat dissipation. There’s also a 500GB model (opens in new tab) for £62.99 but that’s only 12% off. Plus, if you’re going to the trouble of installing an internal SSD, it’s worth investing in larger storage for the long term.

Otherwise, if you’re shopping in other regions, here are a few other deals we’ve spotted for internal SSDs.