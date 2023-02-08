Get buckets of storage for less with $200 off this huge 20TB external hard drive

External storage continues to dip in price every year as file sizes ever increase. That said, it's still hard to find external hard drives with tons of TBs in space unless it's a rare special deal. But right now, Best Buy is offering a Western Digital 20TB External USB 3.0 hard drive for an extremely low price thanks to a $200 discount.

One of the other many WD hard drives made it on our best external hard drive, which shows the quality of the brand itself. And with this WD 20TB External USB 3.0 Hard Drive currently at $299.99 (opens in new tab), you can't beat the combination of high quality and great pricing.

If you need an excellent hard drive with tons of space for either console or PC gaming, this is an especially great deal to take advantage of right now. And because it's the WD Easystore brand of hard drive, it's specially made for smaller-scale backups for gaming.

WD 20TB External hard drive deal

(opens in new tab) WD 18TB External USB 3.0 Hard Drive: was $549.99 now $349.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

This WD 20TB External USB 3.0 hard drive is $350, discounted by $200 from its original price — is a deal too good to be true, but it is! And the original price was already way cheaper than normal. If you need tons of space for your games, this amount of storage will last you for a long time.

There are two main types of WD hard drives, the Easystore and the MyPassport. The former is a highly portable drive that supports USB 3.0 and is meant for smaller-scale backups like gaming or cloud storage. The latter is for desktop storage and, although far less portable, is meant for very reliable long-term backups of larger-scale files.

So if you decide to invest in this one, make sure you're using it for gaming or other smaller-scale file storage and not for business-related purposes. If you want even more great deals for hard drives, check out our best cheap hard drives page, which features plenty of drives at a great price.

More 20TB External hard drive deals

