Get Black Friday ready with WooCommerce’s themes and extensions price cut

With Black Friday now not far away, WooCommerce (opens in new tab) has kicked off its sale early by offering a 40% discount on WooCommerce themes and extensions.

In a bid to help ecommerce platforms (opens in new tab) prepare their online stores for Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, the themes and extensions discount will be available from Tuesday, October 4, 2022 until 7 am PDT Friday, October 7, 2022.

Note that the offer excludes Storefront Extensions Bundle, WooCommerce In-Person Payments M2 card reader, and WooCommerce In-Person Payments WisePad 3 card reader.

The discount is only valid on the price for new purchases and does not apply to subscription renewals. All product subscriptions renew at regular price after the first year, so be sure to check the renewal price is within your budget.

Why is this a great deal?

WooCommerce (opens in new tab) is a flexible, open-source commerce solution built on WordPress (opens in new tab). The company started in 2008 as WooThemes and in 2017 decided to focus exclusively on ecommerce.

Today, WooCommerce works with small and medium businesses to build the store they want and sell online.

This deal comes at a critical time of the year for ecommerce sites as the preparation for the huge spike in traffic is well underway.

Despite the fact that this sale cannot be used in conjunction with any other promotions, discounts, or coupons, it’s still worth it as your online store could benefit greatly from smart coupons, progressive discounts, buy one get one free options, and dynamic pricing features at a discounted rate.

The buy one get one free extension, for example, usually costs $49.00, but you’ll pay just $29.40 for the first year if you purchase during this sale period.

The WooCommerce extensions on sale come with a 30-day money back guarantee and a one year support service that includes assistance with product installation, configuration and use.