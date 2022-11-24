Black Friday PS5 controller deals: great DualSense and third-party discounts

On the hunt for great Black Friday PS5 controller deals? You're not alone. While the PlayStation 5 console comes bundled with a DualSense controller as standard, you may be looking to upgrade on Sony's original offering or simply to add more gamepads to your collection for when friends come around.

Fortunately, Black Friday PS5 controller deals have already started to drop. So whether you're looking to pick up another official DualSense controller or to pick up a customizable third-party gamepad, there's likely to be something in the current deals for you.

Right now, the DualSense is at its lowest price yet in both the UK and US, while third-party manufacturer Scuf is offering 20% off all its custom PS5 controllers. There's also a decent discount on one of our favorite premium alternatives. (Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Today's best Black Friday PS5 controller deals (US)

(opens in new tab) PlayStation DualSense Midnight Black: Was $70 now $49 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $20 - This is the lowest price we've ever seen on the Midnight Black DualSense controller, so if you're after a player 2 gamepad for less, you can't really go wrong here.

(opens in new tab) Scuf Reflex Pro | Customized: 20% off with code CYBER20 (opens in new tab)

Scuf is currently offering 20% off all its custom controllers right now, including the Scuf Reflex Pro which works with PS5 and PC. Prices start at $219.99, so this is a pricier option than the DualSense but 20% off certainly helps take the sting out (a bit).

(opens in new tab) Nacon Revolution Unlimited Pro Controller: Was $180 now $114.35 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 36% - Supported by the PS5 and the PS4, the Nacon Revolution Unlimited Pro Controller (opens in new tab) is a premium controller option that's not quite as pricey as the Scuf. It's high quality and truly ergonomic but doesn't boast the haptic feedback of the DualSense.

Today's best Black Friday PS5 controller deals (UK)

(opens in new tab) DualSense Midnight Black: Was £60 now £44.99 at Currys (opens in new tab)

Save £15 - While we've seen the Midnight Black DualSense controller selling cheaper in the past week or so, this is still an excellent price on the inverted colour scheme PS5 gamepad.



(opens in new tab) PlayStation DualSense Starlight Blue: Was £65 £44.99 at Currys (opens in new tab)

Save £20 - Although this is roughly £5 more expensive than the historic lowest rate for the Starlight Blue DualSense, we still think this is a great price on the recently released re-colour.



(opens in new tab) PlayStation DualSense Cosmic Red: Was £65 now £44.99 at Currys (opens in new tab)

Save £20 - After a visually striking controller that stands out from the crowd? Well, you can't really get much bigger and brighter than the Cosmic red DualSense. What's more, it's at one of the cheapest prices we've ever seen, too.



(opens in new tab) PlayStation DualSense White: Was £60 now £44.99 at Currys (opens in new tab)

Save £15 - Although it's a price we've seen before, there's no beating uniformity if you want to keep your console and controller combo effectively organized. Add another white gamepad to your setup for a very competitive price.



(opens in new tab) Scuf Reflex Pro | Customized: 20% off with code CYBER20 (opens in new tab)

Scuf is currently offering 20% off all its custom controllers right now, including the Scuf Reflex Pro which works with PS5 and PC. Prices start at £219.99, so this is a pricier option than the DualSense but 20% off certainly helps take the sting out (a bit).

Unfortunately, DualSense alternatives tend to be premium and (most importantly) expensive PS5 gamepads. The DualSense remains our favorite PS5 controller but if you're not fussed about the standard controller's haptic feedback and built-in mic features, and don't mind spending a bit extra for customization, then it's worth considering some of the alternatives above.

We expect there will be further discounts on PS5 controllers as we get closer to Black Friday so keep an eye on our Black Friday PS5 deals page for the latest price cuts. And make sure to check out our Black Friday gaming deals liveblog for the biggest and best discounts as they happen.

