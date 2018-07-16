Best Prime Day discounts on electronics and gadgets

Amazon is back with the second edition of its Prime day sale in India starting from 12PM today. Prime Days is an annual event from Amazon to celebrate its anniversary and encourage users to get Amazon Prime subscription. The 36-hours sale begins today, 12PM and ends on July 17 midnight.

Apart from offering discounts, Amazon will also announce exclusive launches and flash sales during the Prime days sale. HDFC Bank users will get a 10% discount while using their debit or credit card. Additionally, you will get 10% cashback while adding money to your Amazon Pay balance. The sale includes offers on mobiles, laptops, fashion, electronics and more.

In this post, we will bring you the best deals on Amazon across various categories, allowing you to find all the deals you need to lookout for in one page.

Bose QuietComfort 25 | was Rs. 25,200 now Rs. 12,600 on Amazon The Bose QuietComfort 25 Acoustic Noise Cancelling Headphones is currently available for Rs. 12,600, down from its original price of Rs. 25,200. As the name suggests, it offers excellent noise cancellation, allowing you to listen to music without any distractions. It features an in-line remote to control music playback and is compatible with Android devices only.View Deal

Canon Eos 1300D | was Rs. 29,995 now Rs. 20,490 on Amazon The Amazon sale has something on sale for everyone, including photography enthusiasts. The Canon Eos 1300D is currently available for Rs. 20,490, down from its original price of Rs. 29,995. It features an 18MP APS-C CMOS sensor with DIGIC 4+. For connectivity, it support WiFi and NFC.View Deal

Sennheiser HD 4.50 SE | was Rs. 14,990 now Rs. 7,490 on Amazon The Sennheiser HD 4.50 SE BT NC is another headphone that has received a good discount under Amazon's sale. It is currently available for Rs. 7,490, after a discount of Rs. 7,500. The Bluetooth headphone has a battery life of up to 19 hours and is equipped with Noise Gard active noise cancellation.View Deal

Seagate 2TB External Hard Drive | was Rs. 11,699 now Rs. 4,999 on Amazon If you are looking for an external hard drive, then your search has come to an end as the Seagate 2TB external hard drive is currently available for Rs. 4,999, down from its original price of Rs. 11,699. It is compatible with USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 devices.View Deal

Samsung Gear S3 Frontier | was Rs. 28,500 now Rs. 23,500 on Amazon The Samsung Gear S3 Frontier is currently available for Rs. 23,500, down from its original price of Rs. 28,500. It features a 1.3-inch Super AMOLED display and runs on Tizen wearable OS. It is IP68 certified for water and dust resistance and is also MIL-STD-810G certified, offering you complete protection.View Deal

Sanyo 43-inch Smart LED TV | was Rs. 46,990 now Rs. 25,990 on Amazon The Sanyo 43-inch full HD Smart LED TV is currently available for rS. 25,990, down from its regular price of Rs. 46,990. The TV has a resolution of 1920 x 1080 with a refresh rate of 60 hertz. It offers a 16W audio output and includes 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports for connectivity.View Deal

TCL 55-inch 4K Smart TV | was Rs. 59,990 now Rs. 47,999 on Amazon The TCL 55-inch 4K UHD LED Smart TV is currently available for Rs. 47,999, down from its original price of Rs. 59,990. It features a 55-inch display with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels and a refresh rate of 60 hertz. In addition to the discount, Amazon is also offering a 32-inch HDR LED TV free along with this.View Deal

Sony 43-inch 4K UHD Android Smart TV | was Rs. 82,900 now Rs. 75,990 on Amazon The Sony 4K UHD LED Android Smart TV is currently available for rs. 75,990, down from its original price of Rs. 82,900. It features a 43-inch display with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels with the company's 4K X-Reality Pro engine for improved picture clarity.View Deal

Microsoft Surface Pro | was Rs. 1,02,399 now Rs. 84,990 on Amazon The Microsoft Surface Pro is currently available for Rs. 84.990, down from its original price of Rs. 1,02,399. It features a 12.3-inch screen and is powered by a seventh generation Intel core i5 processor coupled with Intel HD 620 graphics, 8GB DDR3 RAM and 256GB of storage.View Deal