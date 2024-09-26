Windows 11 users could get a shiny new ‘Soundscape’ Settings page to replace another bit of the ancient Control Panel

Microsoft is continuing to modernize Windows 11 by gradually transferring the legacy Control Panel’s functions to its newer, shinier Settings app, and the latest effort on this front appears to be audio-related.

Trusted leaker of Windows developments on X, PhantomOfEarth, discovered a hidden ‘Soundscape’ panel in the Settings app (as highlighted by XDA Developers ). This was present in an old (seemingly internal) preview build of Windows 11, and can’t be found in current test builds, the leaker explains.

25267.1001 includes the Soundscape settings page, meant to be a replacement for the old Sound control panel (the link to it is removed from Settings > System > Sound when the ID is enabled). The page doesn't have any content, though. Can't be enabled in Insider builds. pic.twitter.com/Xouacpag7PSeptember 25, 2024

PhantomOfEarth observes that when the new Soundscape page is enabled, the link to the old legacy Control Panel Sound window (which is the ‘More sound settings’ link, in System > Sound) is removed from Windows 11’s Settings app - which suggests that this is a replacement for that old piece of functionality.

The stumbling block right now is that this new Soundscape panel doesn’t have any content at all, it’s completely blank. So, we can’t be sure exactly what it’ll do (which isn’t surprising, given that it’s not even present in Windows 11 preview builds right now, it was uncovered in an internal Microsoft-only build as noted).

However, the one-line descriptive blurb for the new Soundscape option in the Settings app explains that it pertains to ‘Startup sound, scheme, audio events,’ which is what’s present in the legacy Control Panel Sound window under the ‘Sounds’ tab. So, it seems like Soundscape will replace this, offering a way to change the Windows sound scheme, the sound on boot-up, and audio related to individual system events (an error happening, for example).

(Image credit: Shutterstock/Standret)

Making the Windows 11 interface more consistent is a necessary move

If the Soundscape panel does eventually replace the old audio functionality here, it’ll be another step closer to the Settings app fully succeeding the Control Panel. Clearly, though, this is still in its very early stages, what with the new page not only being hidden, but tucked away in an internal build, and not even present in the software piped to Windows Insiders for testing.

While it’s taking a long time, and work was begun in Windows 10, it’s clear enough that Microsoft is determined to continue seeing off the Control Panel, and replacing it with a more streamlined Settings app.

Remembering that the Control Panel is almost 40 years old is a sobering thought, and I do think that Microsoft needs to ensure that Windows 11 has a more modern, cleaner, and above all consistent design throughout.