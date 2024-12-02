Google Maps is getting new Waze incident alerts, but not all drivers are happy
Is Google Maps becoming too Waze-like for some?
- Google Maps is now showing incident reports from Waze drivers
- This follows the roll-out of traffic reporting features within Google Maps
- There is evidence that not all Maps users are enjoying incident alerts
One of the hallmark features of the Google-owned Waze is its community-driven traffic incident alerts, which have traditionally been kept separate from Google Maps. But that's starting to change, with some Google Maps users seeing the rollout of Waze traffic alerts within the app.
On the Google Maps subreddit (via Android Police), some Maps users have reported seeing alerts like "police reported ahead" from Waze drivers. This feature was announced by Google back in July, but appears to be getting a wider rollout – just in time for the holiday driving season.
Google Maps has been asking drivers via pop-up messages to provide updates on traffic incidents for several months now, but these alerts provided directly "from Waze drivers" are new. The other types of incidents include lane closures, nearby construction and more – basically anything that could throw a spanner into your carefully-chosen travel plans.
Google rolled out its incident-reporting alerts globally on Android and iOS, along with Android Auto and CarPlay, so these Waze alerts will likely do the same over the coming months. The only issue is that not everyone is a fan of community-driven incident reports and there isn't a simple way to turn them off...
Is Google merging Waze and Maps?
Google Maps appears to be slowly absorbing a number of features from Waze, which has traditionally been the more proactive, community-driven option for helping you avoid live incidents and situations. So will Google continue to keep the apps separate?
It certainly seems that way, for now. Back in 2022, Google combined the Maps and Waze teams, but in a statement reassured fans of the latter that it "remains deeply committed to Waze's unique brand, its beloved app and its thriving community of volunteers and users".
Of course, that was almost two years ago, and Google certainly isn't shy about folding acquired apps with a thriving communities into its own products – just ask disgruntled Fitbit fans. But Google will also be wary about making big, unpopular changes to Maps, which is far more than a navigational aid for drivers.
There is growing evidence on Google Maps' forums and Reddit threads that many drivers aren't happy with the growing number of incident alert pop-ups, whether from Google Maps or Waze, with some finding them distracting or too frequent.
So it seems there are good reasons for Google to continue to keep the apps separate, even as their feature sets increasingly cross over. Whether Google will continue to do that, or makes a somewhat characteristic U-turn, remains unclear.
Mark is TechRadar's Senior news editor. Having worked in tech journalism for a ludicrous 17 years, Mark is now attempting to break the world record for the number of camera bags hoarded by one person. He was previously Cameras Editor at both TechRadar and Trusted Reviews, Acting editor on Stuff.tv, as well as Features editor and Reviews editor on Stuff magazine. As a freelancer, he's contributed to titles including The Sunday Times, FourFourTwo and Arena. And in a former life, he also won The Daily Telegraph's Young Sportswriter of the Year. But that was before he discovered the strange joys of getting up at 4am for a photo shoot in London's Square Mile.