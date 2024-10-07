This super speedy HP monochrome MFP is a great printing companion for any SMB this Amazon Prime Day

With less than 24 hours before Amazon October Prime Day starts, HP has cut the prices of some of its most popular printers.

This includes the LaserJet Pro MFP 3101sdw all in one printer, down to $239 from $289, a saving of $50 or 17%. A great addition to any small business printer fleet, backed by the world's largest printer manufacturer.

Today's best HP LaserJet Pro printer deal

HP LaserJet Pro MFP 3101sdw printer: Was $289 Now $239 at HP

You will be hard-pressed to come up with something faster for that price. This LaserJet printer is quick, versatile and uses HP’s proprietary Wolf Pro security system to keep the bad guys at bay.

This MFP is a solid, if unassuming, monochrome laser printer that can also scan and copy. Its headline feature is its print speed, up to 35 pages per minute with the first page out in less than seven seconds, which is one of the fastest in its price range.

With a footprint of just 16.5-inch x 15.7-inch, it can be positioned on most standard desks for optimal access. As expected for a device aimed at small workgroups (up to seven users), it comes with reasonably large trays for input and output (250 sheets and 150 sheets respectively) and supports dual-band Wi-Fi, USB and Ethernet connectivity for seamless integration in teams.

I like the integrated design of the output paper tray, its ADF functionality - great for scanning lots of documents in one go, 50 sheets at a time - as well as duplex printing capabilities; shame though that it doesn’t offer duplex scanning. It has a monthly duty cycle of up to 50,000 pages with a recommended monthly volume of up to 2500 pages.

This HP AIO comes with a standard 1-year warranty, which can be extended to a 3-year next business day advance exchange option for another $94. As for replacement cartridges, the HP138A delivers around 1500 pages while the HP138X tops around 4000 pages. The latter is the better buy at $125.99 (just over $0.03 per print).

The LaserJet Pro MFP 3101sdw is not yet listed in our best printer buying guide or our best small business printer listicle. We have however called one for a test.