Leaked Nvidia RTX 5090 laptop GPU benchmarks are weird - but there's no need to panic

Nvidia's RTX 5090 laptop GPU shows inconsistent Geekbench 6 performance scores

Fails to score higher than the RTX 4080 or 4090 laptop GPUs in Vulkan

It hasn't launched yet, and there aren't any official drivers available

CES 2025 finally gave us a look at Nvidia's new RTX 5000 series of graphics cards, and the flagship RTX 5090 GPU's performance capabilities compared to the last generation's RTX 4090 - but early benchmarks for its laptop GPU don't look very promising.

This comes from BenchLeaks on X, which claims to have leaked Geekbench 6 results of Nvidia's RTX 5090 laptop GPU using Vulkan (graphics API used in plenty of games), with its highest score of 114,821. Tom's Hardware highlighted this as the fourth benchmark among five different tests, with the lowest score sitting at 51,831 and the final test scoring 77,989.

Each benchmark score points towards wildly inconsistent performance for Team Green's flagship laptop GPU, which failed to score higher than the RTX 4080's 145,067 and the RTX 4090’s 167,655 Geekbench scores in Vulkan (both of which are for the laptop versions of those GPUs). While these results might be cause for concern, it's far too early to draw any conclusions.

(Image credit: Nvidia)

Should we be worried about these early benchmarks?

While these tests are almost certainly not great to see, it's absolutely not a reason to panic. Aside from the fact that these benchmarks are not official, but are claimed to be leaked, the RTX 5000 series hasn't even officially launched yet (the RTX 5090 will be available at the end of the month), which means the necessary drivers and optimizations have not been made yet.

It's also important to note that in-game benchmarks are what matter most - while Geekbench 6 can be accurate for measuring the performance capabilities of a GPU, scores are never going to be the same as each test will often vary drastically or closely. Despite the inconsistent scores here, we should wait to see how the RTX 5090 laptop GPU fares across multiple games once Nvidia makes the necessary adjustments and official drivers have been released.

We should be getting both the desktop RTX 5090, alongside gaming laptops with the mobile version, in for review, so make sure you check out our full reviews when they are live for reliable and independent verdicts on just how good (or not) these new GPUs from Nvidia really are.

You may also like...