Dia, a new web browser from makers of the Arc browser, is taking aim at Google Chrome with clever AI features

The Browser Company is developing Dia, a new AI-integrated browser designed to streamline web tasks and workflows

Dia will offer personalized AI tools, such as smart suggestions, automatic browsing, and task automation, tailored to each individual user

The Browser Company aims to make Dia a customizable, efficient computing environment, with early access expected in 2025

The Browser Company, the team behind Arc Browser, has announced a new web browser named Dia which will focus on heavily integrating AI into its design to make everyday web tasks easier and more efficient.

A new promotional video put out by The Browser Company for Dia describes it as not just a browser but a whole new computing environment built on top of a web browser with AI fundamentally integrated into its tools and workflows, and it’s expected to debut in the early months of 2025.

The video is actually a recruiting video for potential employees to consider working for The Browser Company, including roles in developing Dia “at the browser layer,” and it includes a few demonstrations of early Dia prototypes. It paints an ambitious vision to offer its own version of AI assistance while echoing a message we’ve seen before from other AI and tech companies claiming that their product can do your work for you.

(Image credit: The Browser Company)

A few glimpses of what's in the pipeline for Dia

In one demonstration, we see the functionality of Dia’s ‘insertion cursor’ (the blinking vertical bar you often see while typing in a text field). In this prototype, when The Browser Company CEO Josh Miller clicks the insertion cursor, a menu pops up with possible next steps and suggestions such as possible ways to complete a sentence as shown in the video. It seems that The Browser Company wants to develop Dia so that features like this are capable of being shaped and personalized to each user.

This tool will offer you options to complete your sentences faster while sourcing information from the internet about the subject you’re writing about, as Miller does about the iPhone’s launch and specifications. Miller also shows how it can become aware of your browser activity, such as an open window with multiple tabs. He shows an opened message where he instructs the browser to paste all of the Amazon links he has opened in a window, which it does along with short descriptions of the contents of each link.

The second demo shows off Dia’s URL address bar and how it might be capable of being personalized to you. Miller asks it to find a specific Notion document that someone else sent to him, which it does, as well as providing a summary of what the document entailed. He instructs Dia to email it to someone and ask for their opinion, which it obliges, and he follows up by asking Dia to create a calendar event instead, all in Dia’s address bar.

One of the later demos shows off Dia’s web cursor, which is capable of sweeping actions in a single click, like adding all of the items on a list into your Amazon cart. The browser’s awareness of your activity and your habits will be used to train this function, allowing you to do more tedious tasks in one step. Dia will go to Amazon and do what you tell it to automatically with this auto-browsing function, although how well it’ll do with it will have to be tested in reality.

Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more. Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: The Browser Company)

Will Dia be the AI browser to beat?

The video explains that these features will be able to help you in a unique way because Dia will be able to become personalized to you. Miller explains that you’ll only need to ‘teach’ Dia once and it’ll be able to replicate your processes and workflows again and again.

All of these demonstrations show Miller using plainly worded descriptions in natural language, like that we use most of the time to one another. The video itself is very cinematic, but we’re some way away from being able to tell how these will be manifested by the Browser Company. You can actually do a lot of the things described in the video with third party tools, so we’ll have to see if Dia can do those better and if they’ll be of use to people.

This isn’t the first ambitious presentation and promise of a flashy AI-driven future and we have yet to see an AI assistant or product with AI assistance built in that lives up to the hype. According to Miller, The Browser Company doesn’t develop products like Arc for everyone, but rather for users who like being able to make all kinds of customizations, and I imagine Dia will be for people who want to work fast and use AI tools to cut down on manual tasks. If you’re interested in Dia, keep an eye out for official announcements from The Browser Company, as these will sometimes let you sign up for a waitlist and get early access.