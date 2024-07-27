X is now using your posts (and more) to train its Grok AI, but there’s something you can do about it

X (formerly Twitter) thinks it’s circumvented some of the issues other social media companies such as Meta have bumped up against in regard to training its AI, Grok, on user data and information - but there’s something you can do about it.

X quietly added a setting that allows your posts, interactions, inputs, and results to be used to train and ‘fine-tune’ Grok. X now features a checkbox in the app’s settings that is checked by default, and this setting’s disclaimer also mentions that your user data might be shared with Grok’s service provider, xAI.

(Image credit: X)

How to switch off data sharing with Grok and xAI

If for whatever reason, you’re an X user who doesn’t want their data to be used to train Grok, you can disable this new setting and even delete your conversation history with Grok. As noted by TechCrunch, this isn’t possible in the X mobile app, but you can do this by going to your X account settings page on desktop.

How to switch off X’s data sharing with Grok and xAI:

1. Navigate to the Settings and privacy page on X using a desktop device. You can locate it by clicking the hyperlinked page or by opening X, clicking the icon of ellipses in a circle in the left-hand side panel, and selecting Settings and privacy.

2. Click on the Privacy and safety section.

3. Click on Grok. You may need to scroll down a fair bit to reach it.

4. Click the blue box with a white check in it to uncheck it and disable the setting.

You can delete your conversation history with Grok in this same location by clicking the option in red text which reads ‘Delete conversation history.’

We’ll have to see if X’s approach breaches any regulations or laws, but until then, it’s up to you to take charge of your data and information.