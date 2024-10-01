Raspberry Pi takes a shot at AI with a camera and on-device processing
$70 to see a future of AI visions
Raspberry Pi has joined the world of AI with a new camera that processes visual data with AI models on the device. The $70 Raspberry Pi AI Camera was built in collaboration with Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation (SSS).
The camera embeds Sony’s IMX500 intelligent vision sensor to process images with AI on the chip. That means there is no need for high-end GPUs or accelerators. It's compatible with Raspberry Pi’s single-board computers, making it relatively cheap and easy to make AI tools that rely on images.
The AI Camera has around 12.3 megapixels and can film at ten frames per second in 4056 x 3040 or 40 fps at 2028 x 1520. The neural network firmware onboard lets the AI image processing run on the camera. This lets the Raspberry handle other elements of an integrated device, opening up options for Raspberry Pi users who don't want to use the Raspberry Pi AI Kit alone.
Raspberry AI
The on-chip AI processing reduces the burden on the host device and enables real-time data processing without requiring cloud-based computing power. Processing data locally makes for faster, more efficient AI tools. Because it's compatible with much of the Raspberry Pi ecosystem, users can still use hardware and software libraries they are familiar with and enjoy using. For instance, the AI Camera is compatible with popular libraries such as lib-camera and Picamera2.
“AI-based image processing is becoming an attractive tool for developers around the world,” said Raspberry Pi Ltd. CEO Eben Upton. “Together with our longstanding image sensor partner Sony Semiconductor Solutions, we have developed the Raspberry Pi AI Camera, incorporating Sony’s image sensor expertise. We look forward to seeing what our community members are able to achieve using the power of the Raspberry Pi AI Camera.”
Eric Hal Schwartz is a freelance writer for TechRadar with more than 15 years of experience covering the intersection of the world and technology. For the last five years, he served as head writer for Voicebot.ai and was on the leading edge of reporting on generative AI and large language models. He's since become an expert on the products of generative AI models, such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Anthropic’s Claude, Google Gemini, and every other synthetic media tool. His experience runs the gamut of media, including print, digital, broadcast, and live events. Now, he's continuing to tell the stories people want and need to hear about the rapidly evolving AI space and its impact on their lives. Eric is based in New York City.