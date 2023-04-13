Best AI software of 2023

It goes without saying that technology is taking over the world, and artificial intelligence is a big part of it. Big businesses and small brands alike are realizing the power of AI and leveraging it because it makes work easier, boosts productivity, and helps enhance client and customer experience and satisfaction.

It works when you install software or applications in your system, which uses artificial intelligence (AI) to do tasks that would otherwise require humans, such as learning, reasoning, solving problems, making decisions, and natural language processing.

Some common examples of AI software are chatbots, virtual assistants, recommendation engines, image and speech recognition software, and predictive analytics tools. There are many of these in the industry and if you are wondering where to start, this article explores the ten best overall artificial intelligence software.

Common features of AI software

Before we get into the nitty-gritty of this article, what exactly are you looking for in AI software? What features are you interested in?

Artificial intelligence software features can vary widely depending on the application and the specific technology they use. Here are some general features and variations that you can expect.

Machine learning algorithms are basically what make artificial intelligence work the way it does. They often use machine learning algorithms to analyze and learn from data to identify patterns, make predictions, and improve performance over time.

Natural language processing (NLP) is the ability to analyze and understand human language using NLP techniques that allow the software to communicate with users through text or speech, and process and analyze large amounts of data.

Computer vision is AI software that involves image or video analysis and is often used to identify and classify objects, recognize patterns, and detect anomalies.

Big data processing is an AI software variation that processes and analyzes large amounts of data to make accurate predictions and recommendations. This requires powerful computing resources and efficient algorithms for processing and analyzing data.

Most AI software is designed to make decisions and recommendations based on data analysis. Decision-making algorithms use techniques such as decision trees, neural networks, or reinforcement learning to identify the best course of action.

To perform specific tasks, AI software programs need to integrate with other systems and apps, such as databases, cloud platforms, or IoT devices, which require robust integration tools for smooth communication and data transfer between the systems.

Top 10 overall AI software

Various AI software help in a myriad of fields. Check out this AI software and where they are best applied.

TensorFlow

TensorFlow (opens in new tab) is easy to use, flexible, and scalable, making it the perfect option for newbies in machine learning. It has an amazing framework that can help you easily learn and understand how different machine-learning models work.

It also supports a wide range of tasks including deep learning, neural networks, and natural language processing, and is widely used in industries such as healthcare, finance, and transportation, among others.

The software is designed to work and optimize performance with both CPUs and GPUs and allows developers to build models using a variety of techniques such as deep neural networks, convolutional neural networks, and recurrent neural networks.

It provides a wide range of functions for building and training models, including tools for data processing, visualization, and debugging, as well as high-level APIs that allow users to quickly build and test them. TensorFlow is free to use.

Cortana

Cortana (opens in new tab) is a virtual assistant software for people who use Windows and Microsoft suite of productivity tools, such as Outlook, OneNote, and Office 365, as it can integrate with these applications to provide a more seamless experience.

It was developed by Microsoft, primarily for the Windows operating system, and can be used on PCs, smartphones, and Xbox One consoles. It offers a wide range of features, including voice-activated commands, calendar management, reminders, and search capabilities.

One of the unique features of Cortana is its ability to personalize its responses and suggestions based on a user's preferences and history. For example, Cortana can learn a user's favorite sports team or news topics and provide updates and information accordingly.

While Cortana is a standalone assistant, Microsoft has announced plans to discontinue it as independent software. Instead, users can expect it to be integrated into other Microsoft products, such as the Windows 10 operating system and the Microsoft Teams collaboration platform.

Whatever the case, Cortana is a useful and innovative virtual assistant software that you can rely on to make your work easier. Cortana is free to use.

Google Assistant

Google Assistant (opens in new tab) is a great tool for people who are looking for a convenient way to interact with their smart devices without necessarily having to use their hands. It can be particularly helpful for people with disabilities or limited mobility, as well as those who are busy and need to multitask.

Some tasks the software can help you with include setting reminders, sending messages, making phone calls, playing music, and controlling smart home devices. It can also provide personalized recommendations, weather updates, news briefings, and other useful information based on your preferences and habits.

One of the advantages of Google Assistant is that you can use it on various devices including smart speakers and smart displays. Its integration with other Google services makes it incredible and convenient too. Here is a comprehensive list of all of the phones and devices you can use Google AI on (opens in new tab).

You can use Google Assistant to search the internet, check your Gmail or Google Calendar, and access Google Maps for navigation. Google Assistant also supports third-party apps and services, such as Uber and Spotify, which can be used through voice commands. Google Assistant is free to use with a Google account.

Microsoft Azure

Microsoft Azure (opens in new tab) is a cloud computing platform designed for individuals and organizations looking to build and deploy artificial intelligence and machine learning applications. It provides a wide range of features and tools to enable developers to build intelligent applications.

Azure Machine Learning allows developers to build, deploy, and manage machine learning models at scale. It provides various tools and features to create and train models, as well as to deploy them to various platforms.

The Azure Cognitive Services offer pre-built APIs that developers can use to add intelligent features to their applications, such as speech and image recognition, language understanding, and sentiment analysis.

It also offers Azure Bot Service, a function that enables developers to build, test, and deploy intelligent bots that can communicate with users through various channels such as web, mobile, and messaging platforms.

Other features the software offers are Azure Databricks which provides a fast, easy, and collaborative Apache Spark-based analytics platform that allows developers to build and scale big data applications, and Azure Search feature that provides an API to add search capabilities to applications using AI-powered algorithms, such as natural language processing.

Azure AI provides a whole suite of comprehensive services that helps developers build intelligent applications quickly and easily. You can get a free account that provides over 25 services. If you want an upgrade then you will have to pay for their advanced features or go with their pay-as-you-go model.

Salesforce Einstein

Salesforce Einstein (opens in new tab) is a powerful software that can help businesses gain insights into customer behavior, automate routine tasks, and make data-driven decisions. The tool uses machine learning algorithms to provide predictive analytics, natural language processing, and other AI capabilities to Salesforce's customer relationship management (CRM) software.

It offers functions such as Predictive Analytics, which can help you analyze customer data and gain insights into your customer behavior. For example, it can use machine learning algorithms to predict which customers are most likely to make a purchase or which leads are most likely to convert to customers.

The software’s Natural Language Processing feature helps in analyzing customer interactions and automatically classifies customer feedback. This can help you quickly identify and address your customer’s concerns.

Other features are automated tasks and personalization, which can help enhance productivity and customer satisfaction by personalizing customer interactions and automating routine tasks such as data entry or lead qualification.

As a potential disadvantage, Salesforce Einstein may require more time and resources to implement and maintain or be difficult to use for some users. You get a 30-day free trial after which you can contact the company for custom pricing. They use the pay-per-feature model.

IBM Watson

A suite of AI tools and services that can be used to build chatbots, analyze data, and automate business processes. IBM Watson (opens in new tab) is particularly good for natural language processing.

The software is primarily designed for professionals who want to process and analyze large volumes of unstructured data, using natural language processing (NLP) and machine learning (ML) algorithms. This data may be text, images, audio, and more.

Apart from Natural language processing (NLP) and machine learning, other features of IBM Watson are cognitive computing and data visualization that enables it to simulate human thought processes, analyze complex problems, and generate insights that would be difficult for humans to discover.

It also provides tools for creating interactive visualizations of data, making it easier to identify patterns and trends in large datasets.

Some applications IBM Watson has been used in include healthcare, finance, marketing, and customer service among others.

There are three pricing plans you can choose from. The Lite plan is free, Plus plan starts at $140/ month, and the enterprise plan is custom.

H2O.ai

Founded a decade ago (2012), H2O.ai (opens in new tab) is a software company that provides a range of machine learning platforms and solutions for businesses. Because of its many services and features, it has become a favorite to many, for building machine learning algorithms such as generalized linear modeling, deep learning, and gradient boosting.

The platform has a friendly user interface, making it easy to use even for those who are not tech-savvy. It has an intuitive interface and straightforward workflows that make it easy to build, train, and deploy machine learning models.

It is also highly scalable and capable of handling large datasets and complex modeling tasks with ease, making them well-suited for enterprise-level applications.

When it comes to performance, H2O.ai's platforms are highly optimized. They offer efficient algorithms and distributed computing capabilities that enable fast model training and inference.

Community support is top-notch as they have built a large and active community of users, developers, and contributors who provide support, share best practices, and contribute to the development of new features and capabilities.

Overall, if you're looking for a powerful and flexible machine-learning platform for your business, H2O.ai is definitely worth considering. Just keep in mind that it's important to carefully evaluate your needs and goals before making a decision. As a new user, you get a 90-day free trial after which you'll be charged on a per-feature basis. You will need to contact the company for custom pricing.

Infosys Nia

Infosys Nia (opens in new tab) is the best AI-powered cloud-based platform solution for businesses who need help with organizations, data collection, automation, and streamlining their business processes. It uses advanced technologies such as machine learning, cognitive automation, and advanced analytics to help organizations drive better business outcomes.

The platform provides a range of features and capabilities, including natural language processing, image recognition, and predictive analytics, that help organizations unlock new business opportunities and drive growth.

It offers advanced NLP capabilities that enable it to understand and interpret human language, including text and speech, robotic process automation capabilities that can automate repetitive, rule-based tasks to help increase operational efficiency, and virtual agents that can interact with users and help them with their queries, hence reducing the need for human intervention.

Other features you get by using the Infosys Nia platform are chatbots, knowledge management functionalities, and data integration. These help the business store and manage information efficiently, connect and integrate data from multiple sources, and provide users with an excellent experience.

Infosys Nia uses a per-feature pricing model. Contact the company for custom pricing.

OpenAI Gym

Looking for a toolkit for creating learning algorithms and building intelligent agents that learn to interact with environments? OpenAI Gym (opens in new tab) is definitely your best option.

The platform provides a range of features and capabilities including standardized and customization environments, reinforcement learning algorithms, and visualization tools to help researchers test and benchmark their algorithms consistently and easily reproducibly.

It is an easy-to-use API that offers intuitive interfaces, extensive documentation, and a large community of users and contributors, making it easy to get started and find help when needed.

The standardized and customizable environments allow users to easily compare different reinforcement learning algorithms on the same set of environments, helping them accelerate progress in the field by making it easier to identify the most effective approaches. OpenAI Gym is a free open-source software.

PyTorch

PyTorch (opens in new tab) is an open-source machine learning library that is widely used by researchers and developers alike for building deep learning models. It was developed by Facebook's AI Research team (FAIR) and has gained immense popularity due to its ease of use and flexibility.

It has a Pythonic API that has made it easy to learn, making it popular among developers who are new to machine learning. The strong community support of developers who contribute and provide support to the library and other users has also contributed to its popularity with newbies.

Another feature is its easy and seamless integration with other Python libraries such as NumPy, SciPy, and Pandas, which has made it easy to preprocess data and analyze results.

Some common applications and uses of PyTorch include computer vision, natural language processing (NLP), and speech recognition, used for a variety of tasks, such as image classification, object detection, machine translation, and text generation. PyTorch is a free open-source software.

General AI software applications

Some of the most common AI applications include NLP, image and video detention, predictive analytics, robotics, virtual assistants, and gaming.

As mentioned previously, Natural Language Processing is a branch of Artificial Intelligence that enables computers to understand, interpret, and generate human language. It is applied in language translation, sentiment analysis, chatbots, and more.

Some AI algorithms are trained to recognize objects, faces, and scenes in images and videos. Image and video recognition are applied in security surveillance, self-driving cars, and medical imaging among others.

Additionally, predictive analytics uses machine learning algorithms to analyze data and make predictions about future outcomes. This software is used in fraud detection, credit scoring, supply chain management, and more.

Moreover, robotics is a field that combines AI with mechanical engineering to create machines that can perform tasks autonomously. Some places robotics is used are in manufacturing, healthcare, and space exploration.

Virtual assistants, such as Siri and Alexa, are used in applications like home automation and personal productivity. They use natural language processing and machine learning algorithms to understand and respond to user requests.

Game developers use AI technology in video games, casino gaming, and other gaming applications to create intelligent opponents that can adapt and learn from their environment.

AI is out of the box

AI software is for everyone and can be applied in all industries. Whether you are into machine learning for personal gains, are running an individual brand or a small business, or even in big enterprises and organizations, they help increase productivity and workflows, and enhance great communication and customer experiences.

The best part of it is that most of them are free and easy to use. All you need to do is sign up and you are ready to get started. You can also easily get all the help you need. If you are a little more advanced, most of them are pretty affordable as seen in this article.