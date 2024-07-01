The 'Monolith x Aluminum' wireless speaker looks like a minimalist, sustainable masterpiece

News
By
published

Made from a single block of metal, this high-end Bluetooth speaker looks like no other

Nocs Monolith Aluminium speaker on a black background
(Image credit: Nocs)

Swedish audio brand Nocs Lab has announced a new high-end speaker based on its flagship Monolith, and it's the Monolith x Aluminium (via our friends at Wallpaper). It looks like no other speaker: CNC-cut from a single block of aluminum and then sand-blasted and anodized, it "embodies a harmonious blend of minimalist design, audio excellence and environmental responsibility," according to Nocs Lab. 

The environmental angle is clearly important to the firm: aluminum is recyclable, and using it in this version of the Monolith (there's another, larger version) enabled the firm to avoid the use of any plastics: that zen-like design means there's no unnecessary frills or wasted materials. Nocs Labs says it's also designed to be fully repairable too, to ensure an extra long life.

Thankfully, it's a lot smaller than it looks in the photos, which suggest some kind of 2001-style giant: it's small enough to carry in a reasonable-sized bag, and weighs a surprisingly light – for a big metal block – 4kg / 8.8 lbs.

Nocs Lab Monolith Aluminum detail showing the bottom edge of aluminum enclosure

(Image credit: Nocs Lab)

Monolith Aluminium speaker: key features, pricing and availability

The Monolith x Aluminium takes the same design cues as its bigger sibling, the $1,500 Monolith, but instead of having the five drivers prominently assembled on the front they're all concealed inside that aluminum casing. 

The frequency response is from 39Hz to 23kHz, and there are two full-range two-inch drivers with dual neodymium magnet motors, two 4-inch woofers with vented dual neodymium magnets and ferro-fluid cooling, and a 0.8-inch tweeter. They're driven by closed-loop Class D amps, delivering 45W to each speaker, for a total 225W. The rechargeable lithium-ion battery is 5,000mAh with a claimed life of up to 15 hours of continuous playtime, which is lower than many the best Bluetooth speakers, but not bad.

Wireless is dual-band 802.11a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 with AAC and SBC, and it streams over Bluetooth, via Spotify Connect and via Tidal Connect. Nocs says that more streamers will be added soon. It's a bit disappointing that there's no aptX or other Hi-Res Audio support wirelessly, but it doesn't matter too much if it sounds good.

The Monolith x Aluminium will be shipping in November 2024 and pre-orders are open now with early customers getting an alcantara sleeve to protect it. The price is $1000 / £850 / AU$1,405 and you can choose between silver and matte black finishes. 

Nocs Lab Monolith Aluminum speaker poking out from a leather bag, showing that the speaker is small enough to fit in a large-sized shoulder bag

(Image credit: Nocs Lab)

You might also like…

Carrie Marshall
Carrie Marshall
Contributor

Writer, broadcaster, musician and kitchen gadget obsessive Carrie Marshall has been writing about tech since 1998, contributing sage advice and odd opinions to all kinds of magazines and websites as well as writing more than a dozen books. Her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, is on sale now and her next book, about pop music, is out in 2025. She is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind.