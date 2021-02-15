VPNAUS review

We really tried to like this VPN, but various limitations made that difficult for us. VPNAUS has only two server locations (one of which proved inaccessible), unimpressive speeds and no apps for platforms other than Windows. The website is nice enough, but lacks meaningful information on the no-logging policy, and the service is also unreasonably expensive. The only redeeming qualities are a very user-friendly Windows app, access to US Netflix, and the fact that your account is activated quickly.

As the name suggests, VPNAUS is an Australian VPN vendor that offers services to both domestic and international customers. According to the website, the platform is designed to allow users "to remain private while connected, obscuring your location, and keeping your data safe through ciphers.”

Price

Let’s start off by saying that this is far from a cheap service. The most affordable plan will cost you the equivalent of $8/month (billed annually at $96), which is pretty close to the biggest industry players.

The refund policy is stricter than with many rivals, guaranteeing a refund only if your hardware proves incompatible. Even then, the issue must be reported within 30 days and you'll only get your money back if the vendor is unable to provide a fix or workaround.

There's also no free trial, so if you were hoping to just get a feel of VPNAUS before committing, you won't be able to do so.

You can pay using credit/debit cards and PayPal, with support for Bitcoin and Paymentwall coming soon.

Alternatives

To say that VPNAUS is inferior to industry giants like ExpressVPN, NordVPN, Surfshark, or CyberGhost would be an understatement. All of these super-performers have plenty of qualities that VPNAUS does not.

They offer thousands of servers all over the world, torrenting support, gorgeous apps for all the major platforms and manual configuration options for others. They also boast risk-free and lengthy money-back guarantees, blazing download speeds, and a multitude of extras, all presented in detail on their websites.

Streaming

A lot of users enter the VPN market in search of a service that can enable them to access their favorite localized streaming content on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Go, BBC iPlayer, and the like.

This vendor can unblock the US Netflix library, but is yet to introduce servers in the UK, so BBC iPlayer can’t be unblocked.

About the company

The service is owned and operated by VPNAUS Pty Ltd., which is based in Rivervale, Australia. At the moment, VPNAUS offers access to only two server locations: AU - Perth (Australia) and US - West. However, the website says more locations are coming soon, including Tokyo, London, Manchester, Frankfurt, Paris, Amsterdam, Salt Lake City (two servers) and Chicago.

Each of these servers has its own IP address, which would amount to a total of 11 IP addresses once they’re all fully up and running.

Privacy and encryption

To ensure your private data stays private, VPNAUS deploys the usual protection methods, including the OpenVPN, L2TP/IPSec, and PPTP connection protocols, as well as the 128-bit encryption.

We couldn’t find any information about torrenting on the website, and customer support ignored our email asking about it, so it’s safe to assume that this provider doesn’t support such activities.

This VPN’s Privacy Policy details the information that is and isn’t collected when you’re accessing its website, but what data is collected when you’re using its service remains a mystery.

Support

At the moment, the provider only seems to have an app for Windows, while there’s also support for Mac via Tunnelblick and the device's own system settings. Currently, there’s no support for mobile platforms.

If you need assistance with anything related to VPNAUS, it is available in the client area, in the part aptly named “How to VPN”. However, you won’t find plenty of information there other than how to set up the service.

Direct help from customer support is available via email, contact form, Twitter and Facebook, or you can create a ticket from the client area. Our experience with the email route was poor; we sent an email with some general questions about the service, patiently waited a couple of days, but never got a response.

Speed and experience

Some VPNs take forever to confirm your account, but not VPNAUS. As soon as our PayPal payment went through, we received an email message welcoming us into the fold.

The VPNAUS Windows client is a very modest one, and therefore very easy to use. You only need to select the location you wish to connect to, enter your VPN credentials, press “Connect” and you’re good to go.

Since there were only two locations, we tested both against an 86.81Mbps testing connection. The first location we tested was US West and it delivered a rather low 9.41Mbps, but this is not entirely unexpected, considering its distance from our physical location.

As for AU Perth, the app failed to connect, so we couldn’t test its download speeds. It would try to connect for a couple of minutes and then serve us an error code.

Verdict

Other than a simple and user-friendly Windows app, access to US Netflix, and quick account activation process, VPNAUS doesn’t have much to boast about. It's certainly a long way off the major industry players, except in price.

It offers access to only two server locations, its download speeds are mediocre at best, information is lacking on various aspects of the service, and it doesn’t support any platforms other than Windows and Mac.