iTablet Bluetooth Thumb Keyboard review

When you're using a wee PC as a multimedia machine in your living room or bedroom, realistically the last thing you want attached to it is a keyboard and mouse. Because let's face it, trailing unsightly wires across a room is as much of an eyesore as it is a You've Been Framed-friendly tripping hazard.

So wireless keyboard mouse sets are winners – except you don't really want a full-size keyboard jammed down the side of your sofa either. The solution, then, is a small wireless keyboard like this wee keyboard from iTablet here.

As a Bluetooth device it will connect to a host of gadgets, as well as your PC. Shaped like an Xbox 360 controller, it fits neatly in the hand, giving your thumbs access to most of the keys. There's also a handily-placed trackpad on the reverse, which is surprisingly responsive.

However that, sadly, is as good as it gets for the iTablet. The keys on the front feel clumsily laid out, awkwardly placed and are about as responsive as two-day-old roadkill. There's also little style about it beyond the Xbox outline.

It's also very expensive for something this plasticky. I was prepared to give it the benefit of the doubt if it tipped up at £30, but as it's more expensive than the excellent Logitech Dinovo Mini, it's a complete dud.

