Microsoft confirms UK Surface price

Microsoft has confirmed its £8,500 price-tag for each Surface PC table, as it showed off UK partnerships with Tesco Wine Club, First Direct and Carphone Warehouse.

The Redmond tech giant suggested to TechRadar back at the BETT conference that it would be charging £8,500 for schools, and the European price was given at €11,000.

However, the UK price per unit for all companies has now been confirmed at the official launch event in London.

Scratching the Surface

Microsoft Surface became an instant hit the moment it was trialed by the company back in 2007.

The technology has been impressing TechRadar at various shows across the world since, and has already become a hit in the US, after launching in Sheraton hotels.

Some of Britain's biggest companies seem to agree, with the likes of Tesco believing that the touchscreen tables can help them sell their wares.