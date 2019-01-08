WD demoes world largest capacity USB flash drive at 4TB

AT CES 2019, Western Digital unveiled several new innovative storage solutions designed to help consumers bring and share their personal content on the go.

While the company's new drives provide consumers and creative professionals with an easy way to bring their content with them anywhere, a demo for an upcoming 4TB flash drive gave attendees a glimpse of the future.

SanDisk's USB-C prototype flash drive manages to cram 4TB of high speed flash memory into a compact form factor ideal for business users that need to bring large files with them.

Unfortunately since the device is still in the prototype stage, Western Digital did not provide any information on pricing but its current 1TB flash drive retails for $400 so expect similar pricing once the product is finalised.

SanDisk Extreme Pro

The new SanDisk Extreme Pro portable SSD leverages the company's in-house NVMe technology to deliver increased transfer speeds of up to 1GBps.

The drives rugged case ensures that user's files are protected in any situation and with up to 2TB of storage, creative professionals can bring a full library of content in a pocket-sized design.

The SanDisk Extreme Pro even includes both USB Type C and Type A connectors so that users can connect and share content on either PC or Mac.

My Passport Go

In addition to its new SanDisk Extreme Pro, Western Digital also unveiled the latest version of its My Passport Go portable SSD.

This pocket-sized drive features drop-resistance of up to two meters thanks to its rubberised protective bumper and the built-in cable makes it quite convenient for consumers on the go.

Western Digital's My Passport Go is available with a capacity of either 500GB or 1TB and its auto backup and built-in password protection mean that you can rest easy knowing your files are safe.

Vice President of Product Marketing at Western Digital, David Ellis explained how its new offerings are designed to help consumers enjoy their content in any situation, saying:

“We continue to evolve our products to help consumers find new ways of enjoying the content that matters the most. Our latest offerings reinforce Western Digital’s commitment to delivering a wide range of personal storage solutions that offer ruggedness, speed, reliability and ease of use.”