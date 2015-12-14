ABC iview landing on Telstra TV, making it the ultimate Aussie stream box

The Telstra TV launched in Australia with one key marketing message – it was the only place you could access the country's three main SVOD platforms on a single device.

While Netflix, Stan and Presto are a pretty big selling point on their own, the Telstra TV also promised to deliver ubiquitous catch up TV services via the box. At launch, the list wasn't quite full, with Tenplay and iview nowhere to be seen.

But now, the Telstra TV is complete. Tenplay launched on the box last month, and now Telstra has announced that ABC iview will be available to stream from December 15.

Racking up the numbers

With iview being the longest running and best loved catch up service in Australia, its addition to the Telstra TV lineup means that the telco is sure to enjoy even more success from its Roku-branded box.

During its announcement, Telstra bragged that in the short time the Telstra TV has been available, users have streamed over 18 million minutes of content.

The most popular services, according to Telstra, are Netflix, YouTube, Presto, Stan and BigPond Movies.

Undoubtedly, iview will jump into that list fairly quickly as soon as it launches.