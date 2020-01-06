This RAM-packed laptop bundles 128GB of memory for a lot less than you'd think

128GB is an amount of storage usually associated with solid state drives but one vendor has bucked the trend professionally tweaking already powerful laptops.

DealKing retrofits laptops with absurd amounts of memory to make them faster, better devices altogether. It has managed to cram 128GB of memory into this Lenovo ThinkPad P73 mobile workstation and sell it for $2699, a price that includes free shipping.

That’s the main USP of a laptop that’s otherwise decently configured - Intel Core i7-9750H, a 256GB SSD (with 1TB HDD), 17.3-inch display, 802.11ac and Windows 10 Pro.

Lenovo ThinkPad P73 mobile workstation - $2,699 at Newegg You will be hard pressed to find a much better deal than this laptop should you want to have 128GB of RAM to take with you on the move. This ThinkPad P73 should be at the very top of memory-hungry professionals looking for an affordable workstation solution.View Deal

Boost your computer performance

The upgraded system is all new and comes with a full one-year warranty. Some will appreciate the fact that it has a dedicated numeric keypad and is a mobile workstation, meaning that it is likely to have fewer bloatware.

You cannot run Windows 10 in memory sadly but you can run software in memory for free. And from what we saw when we did it , storage performance can improve by an order of magnitude. Just don’t expect this to magically improve the gaming performance of the laptop, as it simply won’t happen.

If you feel confident enough to upgrade your laptop’s memory, you can purchase the Lenovo ThinkPad P73 with 8GB of RAM for $1,729 and grab four 32GB DDR4 SODIMM memory modules for $426, saving you more than $500.

The flipside though is that DealKing has tested the upgraded system and backed it with a one-year warranty.