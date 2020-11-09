The Moto G Stylus 2021 is tipped to be a minor upgrade

The Moto G Stylus (or the Moto G Pro outside the US) is one of very few options available to you if you're after a budget phone that comes with a stylus – and now we've heard details of what could be in store for the 2021 follow-up.

Don't get too excited though: according to well-known tipster Evan Blass, the specs for the 2021 Moto G Stylus will be very similar to the specs for the 2020 Moto G Stylus. The RAM and internal storage will stay the same, at 4GB and 128GB respectively.

The display will get bigger apparently, growing to a 6.81-inch panel running at 1080 x 2400 pixels. That's smaller than the current model, which has a 6.4-inch screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2300 pixels.

Inside the phone, a processor upgrade is apparently in store: Blass says we can expect the distinctly mid-range Snapdragon 675 CPU inside the 2021 Moto G Stylus, which would be a little faster than the Snapdragon 665 in the current model.

More of the same

The battery capacity is apparently staying the same at 4,000mAh, and it seems so is the rear camera configuration – a triple-lens 48MP wide + 16MP ultrawide + 2MP macro array is rumored to be the setup, the same as last time.

The only other details offered up by the leak are that the fingerprint sensor is moving from underneath the screen to the side of the phone – presumably to be embedded in the power button – and that the internal codename for the phone is Minsk.

While the potential upgrade isn't a massive one, we're pleased to see another model is in the pipeline, and the extra processor speed and screen space should come in handy. The original handset was announced in February 2020, so expect the same in 2021.

If you want a stylus that comes with your phone, your only other options are the pricey Galaxy Note series or the more affordable LG Stylo, so if the demand is there, the Moto G Stylus could be with us for several years to come.