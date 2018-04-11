Sony’s $549 Xperia XA2 is finally out Down Under

A couple of months after it first landed in the UK, Sony has today announced that its latest mid-range handset, the Xperia XA2, is available in Australia.

If you're a fan of the Sony mobile aesthetic and are looking for some decent performance without the hefty price-tag, the XA2 is likely to appeal. It's running Qualcomm's Snapdragon 630 SoC under the hood with Android 8.0 on top. It's capable of fast charging, but you'll need to fork out for Sony's UCH12W Quick Charger to get that, as the power-adapter in the box is just a standard model.

Among the improvements from the XA1, the Xperia XA2 features a fingerprint scanner, 5.2-inch (1080p) display and a 3,300 mAh battery. However, it carries across the incredibly hi-res rear camera (23MP) that made the XA1 a pearl in its class, plus a super-wide 120-degree 8MP selfie camera on the front.

You can pick up the dual-SIM Xperia XA2 online from JB Hi-Fi for $549 in Black right now, or you can wait until April 17 to check it out in-store.