Acronis acquires BackupAgent

Backup and disaster recovery company Acronis has acquired Dutch cloud backup company BackupAgent.

As part of the acquisition, Acronis will acquire more than fifty thousand of BackupAgent's customers. Clients should expect to gain access to Acronis's AnyData Engine tool, which will allow them to deliver data protection technologies via a cloud backup solution.

The acquisition allows Acronis to extend the network of service providers offering Acronis cloud solutions to include more than 900 currently affiliated with BackupAgent.

All about the network

Benedicte Clementz, Global Media Communications Director at Acronis, says building out a network of active partners like the one BackupAgent provides would have taken Acronis "six to twelve months to build organically."

Clementz says customers will be "seamlessly migrated to Acronis powered solution" and "their data and service won't be affected."

Clementz refused to reveal specifics, such as how much Acronis paid or how many people BackupAgent employs. However, BackupAgent's LinkedIn profile says it employs fewer than 50 people.

All BackupAgent employees will also be retained, including the entire senior leadership team, who will join Acronis to help lead integration efforts and participate in the management of the team, Clementz says. BackupAgent will maintain its brand under the Acronis brand umbrella.