PSVR 2 release may not launch until 2023

We don't know the PSVR 2 release date just yet, but according to one analyst, mass production is expected to start soon with an early 2023 release planned.

Discussing PSVR 2 in a Twitter thread, TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that Sony's new VR headset will enter production soon. He claimed, “My latest supply chain check suggests that the assembler and several component providers of PSVR 2 will start mass production with about 1.5M units shipments in [the second half of] 2022.”

Continuing on, Kuo states that Sony "may launch it in [Q1] 2023, depending on the development schedule of PSVR 2 game titles." Beyond this, Kuo otherwise discusses the upcoming launch titles, hardware upgrades, and Sony's suppliers. You can find the full thread below.

However, it's worth noting that Kuo's predictions haven't always been completely accurate. Last June, he claimed PSVR 2 would launch in April 2022, a release window that has now passed. He also predicted Oculus Quest 3 and Apple VR may arrive this year, though neither headset has been officially confirmed at this time.

When will PSVR 2 launch?

Right now, we just don't know when Sony's anticipated headset is launching. Previous reports from Bloomberg suggested a Holiday 2022 release (between November and December), but we've also seen rumors that PSVR 2 won't launch until 2023. But with PS5 stock still hard to come by, no thanks to the global chip shortage, it seems sensible to bet on a 2023 release

However, this week may finally offer an official release window. Sony is broadcasting a new State of Play conference on June 2. Half of that seems to be focused on third-party publishers, but it also confirmed we'll get a "sneak peek at several games in development for PlayStation VR2." Hopefully, we'll finally learn when we can experience this new headset.