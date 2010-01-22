In pictures: Asus N950 e-reader

Pictures have surfaced of the Asus DR-950 touchscreen e-reader – with the Kindle-killer hoping to lure people in with a 9 inch, 1024x768 screen.

The e-reader has 2-4GB of storage, which equates to significantly more books than you could possibly read on a long-haul flight, and it is apparently a shade under 9mm thick.

It's black and white – but can cope with HTML and has a web browser – a major bonus for those who like a bit of surfing when they can't get into the latest Stephen King novel.

Intriguingly, it also offers text-to-speech and all the connectivity you could shake a wireless stick at.