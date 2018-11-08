PlayStation Classic games list, release date and pre-order tips

Nintendo has the NES Classic Mini and SNES Classic Mini, and Sony's not one for being left out in the cold. This December, it's launching the PlayStation Classic, a miniaturised version of the original Sony PlayStation released in 1994 – PlayStation's first ever home console.

Pre-loaded with 20 games and small enough to fit in the palm of your hand, here's everything you need to know about the PlayStation Classic and how to pre-order it.

[Update: The PlayStation Classic's full list of games has been announced.]

Cut to the chase

What is it? Sony's own retro system, packing 20 original PlayStation games

Sony's own retro system, packing 20 original PlayStation games When can I play it? December 3 2018 (the 24th anniversary of the original PS1's release)

December 3 2018 (the 24th anniversary of the original PS1's release) What will it include? A miniaturised console with 20 games, two original-style PlayStation 1 controllers, HDMI cable, microUSB-to-USB cable, immense nostalgia

The PlayStation Classic goes on sale December 3rd, though it's unclear how many regions it will be available in on that date. It'll cost $99.99 in the US, £89.99 in the UK and $149.99 in Australia. Read on for how to secure a PlayStation Classic at launch as well as our tips for pre-ordering the throwback console.

Today's cheapest PlayStation Classic deals: ? AUD $149 View AUD $149.99 View No price information Check Amazon AU

PlayStation Classic specs and features

Nearly half the size of the original PlayStation, the PlayStation Classic is a dead-ringer for Sony's first games console, which first launched back in late 1994.

But whereas the original PlayStation ran on CDs, the PlayStation Classic's games will run entirely on internal memory. It may look like there's a CD tray there, but that's just for show (and it's about 50% too small anyway).

Likewise, where game saves were once stored on separate Memory Cards that plugged into the front of the PlayStation, the Classic will place all saves on virtual Memory Cards, emulated by the hardware itself.

What aren't virtual or miniaturised however are the controllers. Other than the USB connections they now use, they're identically sized to the original PlayStation pads, from the pre-analogue stick era. You'll get two in the box, letting you enjoy multiplayer titles straight away.

Some other small changes to the hardware include power and AV ports. Audio and video is now carried by the standard HDMI connection, and power over a microUSB port. It's worth noting that while an HDMI and microUSB-to-USB cable are in the box, it doesn't include an AC adapter. You're going to have to pick up your own that accepts 5 V, 1.0 A Type A USB (a wall plug included with your smartphone should be fine), or find enough power from a USB port on the side of your TV.

The PlayStation Classic uses the open-source PlayStation emulator PCSX ReARMed.

There are still a few details we don't know, though. How much memory is onboard, and what processor is being used? And what will the interface be for accessing the library of pre-installed games, and will there be a way to add additional titles to the machine at a later date? We'll update this piece once we have answers to these questions.

PlayStation Classic games list

The PlayStation Classic will come with 20 games pre-installed, all highly-regarded greats from the height of the PS1's glory including Grand Theft Auto, Abe's Oddysee and Final Fantasy VII.

Unfortunately there are a few missing titles which seem like an oversight on Sony's part (but are more likely down to licensing issues) such as Tomb Raider, Crash Bandicoot, Spyro and Castlevania.

Here's the full list of PlayStation Classic games:

Battle Arena Toshinden

Cool Boarders 2

Destruction Derby

Final Fantasy VII

Grand Theft Auto

Intelligent Qube

Jumping Flash

Metal Gear Solid

Mr Driller

Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee

Rayman

Resident Evil Director's Cut

Revelations: Persona

Ridge Racer Type 4

Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo

Syphon Filter

Tekken 3

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow 6

Twisted Metal

Wild Arms

PlayStation Classic game exclusives

While the US, UK and Japanese versions of the PlayStation Classic all come with Intelligent Qube, Jumping Flash, Ridge Racer Type 4, Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo, Tekken 3, Resident Evil Director's Cut, Final Fantasy VII, Battle Arena Toshinden, Mr. Driller, Revelations: Persona, Metal Gear Solid, and Wild Arms, there are some differences between the regions.

The UK and US versions will include exclusive games not available on the Japanese version and vice versa.

Here are all the exclusive games included in the US and UK version:

Cool Boarders 2

Destruction Derby

Grand Theft Auto

Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee

Rayman

Syphon Filter

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six

Twisted Metal

Here are all the exclusive games included in Japanese version:

Arc the Lad

Arc the Lad 2

Armored Core

Gradius Gaiden

XI [sai]

SaGa Frontier

G Darius

Parasite Eve

PlayStation Classic pre-order deals:

The cheapest prices currently available

Platform: Original Sony PlayStation | Release date: December 3rd 2018 | Games: 20 bundled as standard | Controllers: Two replica wired PlayStation control pads | Model name: SCPH-1000R | Power: USB AC (not included)

Today's cheapest PlayStation Classic deals: ? AUD $149 View AUD $149.99 View No price information Check Amazon AU

If you're interested in picking up one of these consoles at launch, seriously consider setting up a pre-order deal. The original PlayStation sold more than 100 million units, only beaten to the best-selling spot by its successor the PS2. There will be many people looking to get on the nostalgia train, and the pricing makes this a perfect Christmas gift.

Demand will almost certainly be high, and if the response to the Nintendo retro consoles was anything to go by, could well outstrip supply. Don't expect to see these on sale this side of Christmas, so if you've got your heart set on it, pick-up a pre-order from one of the retailers listed above to avoid disappointment.