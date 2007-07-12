New Pentax Optio M40, Optio E40 digicams

Pentax has introduced the Pentax Optio M40 and Pentax Optio E40 digital cameras.

The Pentax Optio M40 features a 8-megapixel CCD sensor, 3x optical zoom, face recognition and digital shake reduction. This entry-level snapper takes standard AA batteries as well as rechargeable ones. Its case is only 0.7 inches thick, and it features a high ISO of 3200 for low-lighting conditions.

The Pentax Optio E40 is an affordable, entry-level compact digital camera sporting 8.1 megapixels. It uses face recognition technology and digital shake reduction for improved shots. It also has an auto picture mode, which automatically determines the best settings for shooting conditions.

There's also 3x optical zoom, 2.4-inch LCD screen, continuous shooting mode, SD and SDHC support, 10MB of internal memory and a panorama mode for merging images.

Pentax could not confirm pricing or on-sale dates at this stage.