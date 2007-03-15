Find it, says Skype

Skype says it expects its Find listings to increase to over a million by the end of the year

Skype has formally announced version 3.1 of its software client featuring SkypeFind, a service and business finder. The new addition includes the capacity for users to add their own reviews and share expertise.

Skype says Find is "designed to be a community-generated guide". Vistors can rate and review their favourite restaurants, hairdressers and even local pubs.

Since launching in Beta three weeks ago, SkypeFind has attracted more than 4,500 listings from over 124 countries. Skype says it expects these listings to increase to over a million by the end of the year.

Skype points to recent research from Forrester showing that more than one quarter of online consumers have submitted a rating or review of a product or service, or contributed to a discussion board.

Sten Tamkivi, head of eCommerce for Skype, says: "Skype users love sharing knowledge with one another. SkypeFind is also so easy to use - even if you're abroad."

Skype recently launched the Beta of Skype Prime - a service allowing you to set up your own chat, help or advice line - we reported the other day.