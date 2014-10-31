New Galaxy A5 pops up; this is how the Samsung Galaxy S6 should look

Following a recent spurt of leaks, Samsung has just introduced two new metallic handsets, the Galaxy A5 and the lower-specc'ed Galaxy A3, which it says are its slimmest smartphones ever.

And indeed the Galaxy A5 arrives at just 6.7mm thin, with a 5-inch display, a 1.2GHz quad-core processor, 2GB of RAM and a 15-megapixel rear camera.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy A3 is slightly thicker at 6.9mm with a smaller 4.5-inch screen, and boasts the same processor along with a more meagre 1GB of RAM and an 8MP camera.

Samsung's continuing to bang the selfie drum by giving both phones 5-megapixel front-facing cameras. They also both run Android KitKat, as you'd expect.

But what's most important is just how good these phones look, the A5 in particular with its full metal body. Samsung is finally getting its act together when it comes to design, and this next step in the evolution process gives us a better idea of what the Samsung Galaxy S6 may look like.

Following some pretty disappointing financials this week, Samsung promised to improve and streamline its smartphone portfolio, and these new handsets are the first promising sign of what's to come.

Still a Galaxy away

Samsung's obviously targeting China in an attempt to target the rising power of Xiaomi, but this means the rest of us might have to wait a while longer.

Samsung says the phones will launch in "select markets including China" but Samsung UK has told us that it "will announce UK availability of both products in due course", so at least we know we're almost certainly getting it in the UK and probably the US and Australia too.

It might just take a little more time to get here.